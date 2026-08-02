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'Daily Show' Uses Laura Ingraham’s Own Words Against Her After Her Faces at Dr. Anthony Fauci's Hearing Went Viral

Photo of Laura Ingraham.
Source: MEGA

‘The Daily Show’ mocked Laura Ingraham with her own past remarks.

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Aug. 2 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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The Daily Show found the cleanest way to roast Laura Ingraham: let Laura Ingraham do it.

After the Fox News host sat behind Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Senate hearing on July 29, The Daily Show posted a video pairing footage of Ingraham’s reactions with her own past commentary attacking other people for camera-conscious behavior.

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Image of Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee after being subpoenaed.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee after being subpoenaed.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee after being subpoenaed for questioning about the COVID-19 pandemic. He invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions, but Ingraham’s seat behind him became its own visual subplot.

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The Supercut Does the Work

Image of Laura Ingraham reacted visibly during Dr. Anthony Fauci's Senate hearing.
Source: @TheDailyShow/YOUTUBE

Laura Ingraham reacted visibly during Dr. Anthony Fauci's Senate hearing.

The clip zoomed in on Ingraham as she rolled her eyes, shook her head, smirked and reacted during Fauci’s testimony. Over the footage was audio of Ingraham using nearly the same language to criticize others.

“The smirking for the camera... the smirk she had on her face... shaking her... shaking her head... and she just kind of rolled her eyes, mugging for the cameras, and at certain points it almost seems like a competition for the camera,” Ingraham is heard saying as the montage shows her making faces at the hearing.

The video continued with more of Ingraham’s own phrases, including, “Her little charade for the cameras isn’t just an example of conduct that is boorish and rude, arrogant and rude, always performing for the cameras.”

The final beat showed Ingraham appearing to take a selfie during the hearing as audio played of her saying, “Taking a selfie like a junior high school girl.”

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A Joke Built on Receipts

Image of The show paired Laura Ingraham's expressions with her previous criticisms.
Source: MEGA

The show paired Laura Ingraham's expressions with her previous criticisms.

The Daily Show captioned the video: “Watching Laura Ingraham make faces at Fauci’s hearing while listening to Laura Ingraham complain about other people making faces.”

The remarks came from past Ingraham segments about several different public figures. She used “mugging for the cameras” to describe a Venezuelan man during an ICE raid in January, described Rep. Adam Schiff as “taking a selfie like a junior high school girl” in 2019, called former CNN reporter Jim Acosta “arrogant and rude, always performing for the cameras” in 2021, and accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of “smirking for the cameras” in 2024.

Fauci Hearing Becomes a TV Moment

Image of The viral supercut highlighted Laura Ingraham's on-camera reactions.
Source: MEGA

The viral supercut highlighted Laura Ingraham's on-camera reactions.

The hearing itself focused on Fauci’s pandemic-era role, a subject that has made him a recurring target for conservative media figures including Ingraham.

By Wednesday night, The Ingraham Angle had moved to praising Trump’s COVID record, with adviser Stephen Miller saying, “I salute President Trump for what he achieved.”

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