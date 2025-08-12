Politics Laura Loomer Erupts at 'Low Life Degenerate' Marjorie Taylor Greene in Heated Rant Source: Mega Laura Loomer reignited her feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene. OK! Staff Aug. 12 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

MAGA enthusiast and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer reignited her bitter feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, August 11, taking their ongoing clash from political disagreements into deeply personal territory. The dispute — once focused on U.S. policy toward Israel — has now become a full-blown war of words between two high-profile supporters of Donald Trump.

The latest blowup began in early August, when Loomer criticized Greene's comments on Israel and accused the congresswoman of hypocrisy. On X, Loomer claimed Greene "constantly asked me to introduce her to JEWISH DONORS," adding that she planned to "go through her FEC and show all the receipts." She dismissed Greene's claims about "genocide in Gaza" and accused her of "lashing out" because she had been "iced out by the White House." By Monday morning, Greene fired back, posting a screenshot showing that Loomer had blocked her and calling her a "coward." The Georgia Republican accused Loomer of routinely lying about fellow conservatives, including herself and Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"She will lie about and slander the best people in order to rip apart other Republicans," Greene said, claiming that 95 percent of Loomer's "slanderous attacks" were aimed at members of her own party. Greene also questioned how Loomer funded her career, suggesting that "many people are asking" whether a government or intelligence agency had backed the "twice-failed Congressional candidate." Loomer swiftly retaliated, accusing Greene of planting a damaging story about her in The New York Times when Trump considered hiring her in 2023. Loomer alleged the congresswoman was motivated by jealousy and could not "stand the idea of another woman in the GOP having success."

She went on to revisit long-circulated rumors about Greene's personal life, accusing her of having multiple affairs — including one with a "s– guru" — and profiting from stock trades while in Congress. "I worked for everything I have," Loomer insisted, pointing to her background in journalism and the media company she founded in 2018. Greene in 2012 was accused of having affairs, particularly with two men she met while doing CrossFit. She and her husband reconciled, but he filed for divorce again 10 years later.

Loomer also accused Greene of falsely implying she was funded by a foreign government, calling it "an abuse of your power" and vowing to file an ethics complaint. "Just because you are consumed by your rage and jealousy doesn't mean you get to go around lying," she said. The attacks turned even more personal as Loomer claimed Greene had "become so consumed by [her] hatred of Jews" and mocked her appearance, calling her a "white trash opportunist" and "irrelevant." She ended with a pointed jab, referencing Greene's alleged extramarital affairs and calling her a “w----”: "How do you call yourself a Christian when you're wearing a cross while getting bent over backwards inside the gym by every man who isn't your husband?" The far-right conspiracy theorist also said Greene's father is "rolling over in his grave about what a lying, low life degenerate his daughter has become," adding: "You have always been a compulsive liar and people finally have woken up to how disingenuous you are."

