It's War: Laura Loomer Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a 'Full-Blown Anti-Semite' Who Can't 'Keep Her Legs Closed' After Racism Accusations

Photo of Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer called Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'full-blown anti-semite.'

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene and far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer got into a heated back-and-forth on social media — and both women let the insults fly.

The incident began after Loomer made the offensive claim that if Vice President Kamala Harris won the election, the White House would "smell like curry" and her speeches would be "facilitated via a call center," referring to her Indian heritage.

laura loomer marjorie taylor green full blown anti semite racism
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer is a far-right conspiracy theorist.

Greene responded on X, writing: "This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever."

In a separate post, Loomer, 31, hit back at Greene, 50, calling her "extremely jealous and vindictive" before accusing her of being a bigot herself.

"Hey MTG, speaking of racism, one of your former staffers told me you have a favorite word that start with N. What if the staffer has a video?" she penned.

laura loomer marjorie taylor green full blown anti semite racism
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Georgia representative.

"It's rather ironic that MTG wants to call me a racist when MTG is a full blown ANTI SEMITE who believes that Jewish people use space lasers to control the world," Loomer continued. "MTG is also a poor excuse for a Christian. Her marriage failed because she couldn't keep her legs closed while she was a new member of Congress and was too busy screwing some guy from her Crossfit."

"She is not representative of the GOP or what it means to be America first," she added. "Nobody talks about her anymore because she's annoying and irrelevant and a sellout."

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene
laura loomer marjorie taylor green full blown anti semite racism
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer dubbed Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'sellout.'

The feud quickly made rounds on social media with many MAGA critics mocking both women for their public display. Political commentator Ron Filipkowski shared screenshots of the social media posts and captioned them: "Marge Greene calls Laura Loomer a racist and Loomer responds with major tea spillage on Greene."

One X user replied, "Real Housewives of the GOP starting this season off with a bang," and another wrote, "Oh my goodness. I love this but I'm having a hard time deciding who I want to win since they are both horrible."

laura loomer marjorie taylor green full blown anti semite racism
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene once claimed President Joe Biden gave federal agents permission to kill Donald Trump.

Source: OK!

Both Loomer and Greene are known for using their platforms to spread wild conspiracy theories. As OK! previously reported, Greene once stated that Fox News would "love to murder" ousted host Tucker Carlson and claimed President Joe Biden gave federal agents the "green light" to kill Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Loomer, who dubbed herself a "proud Islamophobe," is also a 9/11 denier and has repeated the unfounded claims that immigrants in Ohio are eating cats and dogs.

