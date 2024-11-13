Home > News > Laura Prepon NEWS Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Split 2 Days After Their Friend Danny Masterson Was Sentenced 30 Years to Life in Prison Source: MEGA Laura Prepon and Ben Foster separated two days after Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Source: MEGA Ben Foster filed for divorce from Laura Prepon after six years of marriage.

Foster, 44, who tied the knot with Prepon, also 44, on May 25, 2018, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, claiming the pair had been residing in Nashville together but are "unable to live together successfully as Husband and Wife." The X-Men: The Last Stand actor asked the court to enforce their 2018 prenuptial agreement and make an "equitable division" of their marital assets and debt.

Source: MEGA Laura Prepon starred on 'That '70s Show' with Danny Masterson in the 1990s.

Foster requested the court also incorporate the former flames' "marital dissolution agreement and agreed parenting plan" into their final decree of divorce. He also would like Prepon and him to each pay for their own legal fees and equally divide any other court costs equally. Prepon has yet to respond to Foster's decision as of press time.

Source: MEGA Laura Prepon and Ben Foster share two kids.

Unlike Masterson's costars and friends Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Prepon did not publicly address her pal's legal woes before, during or after his intense trial. She did, however, leave the Church of Scientology shortly before police revealed they had launched an investigation into Masterson in March 2017.

In 2021, Prepon opened up to People about her decision to cut ties with the church — roughly two years before Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape in a retrial focusing on allegations he nonconsensually slept with three women between 2001 and 2003. "I'm no longer practicing Scientology," she said at the time. "I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

Source: MEGA Laura Prepon revealed in 2021 that she hadn't practiced Scientology in 'close to five years.'

After leaving the religion, Prepon focused her mind on meditation, which she would do with Foster. "We meditate daily and I'm really liking it," the Orange Is the New Black star said prior to her split from The Punisher actor. "It's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together."