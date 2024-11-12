Laura Prepon's Husband Ben Foster Files for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Former co-star Danny Masterson was a mutual friend of theirs, although it is unclear what the status of their relationship became after he was convicted of rape in 2023. The Orange Is the New Black star also did not make a public statement on the allegations against him during his trial.

Like Masterson, Prepon was formerly a member of the Church of Scientology. As OK! previously reported, in a 2015 sit-down with Celebrity Magazine, she gushed that she'd immediately felt "totally connected" with the controversial religion.

"When I first got into Scientology, I did Personal Values and Integrity and then Overcoming Ups and Downs in Life. These courses touched on the observations I was aware of when I was younger," she explained to the outlet. "It was right there in black and white. It was amazing, and I felt that finally something was speaking my language."