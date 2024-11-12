or
Laura Prepon's Husband Ben Foster Files for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Photo of Ben Foster and Laura Prepon
Laura Prepon married Ben Foster in 2018.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have called it quits.

The pair — who first met as teenagers — officially separated on September 9 and they have reportedly been living apart for some time, according to sources familiar with the situation.

laura prepon ben foster divorcing
Laura Prepon and Ben Foster reportedly had a prenuptial agreement.

The That '70s Show actress is said to be living in Tennessee, while her soon-to-be ex-husband is still in Los Angeles. Sources also claimed Prepon has been seen without her wedding ring in recent weeks.

Per legal documents, Foster was the one who filed for divorce, claiming they split after suffering "irreconcilable differences." He requested the court uphold the terms of their 2018 prenuptial agreement.

laura prepon ben foster divorcing
The exes share two children together.

The exes, who were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic in 2016, share two children together. They welcomed their first child, Ella, in 2017. Prepon and Foster said "I Do" on June 3, 2018, and roughly a year and a half later, their son was born.

However, the couple chose not to release his name publicly for privacy reasons.

Laura Prepon

danny masterson worth
Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in jail in September 2023.

Former co-star Danny Masterson was a mutual friend of theirs, although it is unclear what the status of their relationship became after he was convicted of rape in 2023. The Orange Is the New Black star also did not make a public statement on the allegations against him during his trial.

Like Masterson, Prepon was formerly a member of the Church of Scientology. As OK! previously reported, in a 2015 sit-down with Celebrity Magazine, she gushed that she'd immediately felt "totally connected" with the controversial religion.

"When I first got into Scientology, I did Personal Values and Integrity and then Overcoming Ups and Downs in Life. These courses touched on the observations I was aware of when I was younger," she explained to the outlet. "It was right there in black and white. It was amazing, and I felt that finally something was speaking my language."

laura prepon ben foster divorcing
Laura Prepon did not release a public statement on Danny Masterson's guilty verdict.

However, in a 2021 interview with People, she admitted she'd quietly left the religion several years prior.

"I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish," she shared at the time. "I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

TMZ spoke with sources and reported the details of Foster's divorce filing.

