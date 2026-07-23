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Lauren Boebert Admits She Doesn't 'Want to Be on Camera' as She Reveals Botched Botox Side Effect in Awkward Interview

Lauren boebert
Source: MEGA

Self-professed Botox fan Lauren Boebert explained the injection was causing her to 'talk out of one side of' her mouth 'like a politician.'

July 23 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

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Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert recently blamed a "bad Botox reaction" for causing her face to freeze on one side, which left her talking "out of the side of her mouth.”

While explaining her missed vote on the National Defense Authorization Act, Boebert pivoted to her appearance, stating she was forced to talk "out of the side of her mouth" because her Botox injections had not settled evenly.

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Lauren Boebert Details Botox Side Effect

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photo of Lauren Boebert said her Botox settling unevenly caused her to 'talk out of the side' of her mouth.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Boebert said her Botox settling unevenly caused her to 'talk out of the side' of her mouth.

“I don’t want to be on camera this week, and I’ve been on camera more than any other week,” Boebert told TMZ. “I am talking out of the side of my mouth like a d--- politician, ‘cause my Botox hasn’t caught up on this side. Maybe in two days, this side will catch up to the other side, but here we are.”

The 39-year-old Republican joked that she considered dodging reporters but decided to face the media head-on despite the uneven look.

The cosmetic confession was woven into her explanation for her absence from the vote on the defense policy bill.

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photo Lauren Boebert admitted she didn't want to be on camera until the issue resided.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Boebert admitted she didn't want to be on camera until the issue resided.

Boebert claimed she was actively negotiating to strip a U.S.-Israel "tech swap" provision from the bill.

She alleged that unnamed Republican staffers lied to her by promising to keep the vote open while she waited for a call from the Secretary of Defense.

Instead, leadership closed the vote early, leaving her unable to cast her ballot. She used the moment to criticize GOP leadership for poor direction.

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Lauren Boebert

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Lauren Boebert ; Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Lauren Boebert was insulted when someone mistook her for Nancy Pelosi.

Boebert, known for her extensive history of promoting vaccine hesitancy, spreading unverified claims about vaccine safety, and opposing mandates, admitted to injecting her face with the wrinkle-reducing botulinum toxin in 2024 when she said “I’m a fan of Botox,” after students confused her with 84-year-old Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I hear them go, 'Hey, that’s Nancy Pelosi,'” Boebert, who became a grandmother herself at 36, said. “They’re looking around. It’s me. Like, Oh, Lord, oh, Lord, I need some Botox. I don’t think I’ve ever been so insulted in my life.”

The Republican Thinks Moon Landing Was a Hoax

photo of 'I’m not convinced of half the things government tells us,' the Republican recently said.
Source: MEGA

'I’m not convinced of half the things government tells us,' the Republican recently said.

The high school dropout is having an interesting week with sound bites, telling MeidasTouch on Wednesday, July 22, that she thinks the moon landing is a hoax.

“I think it was done in an Amazon warehouse,” she said. “Oh, they didn’t have those then... a different warehouse.”

The conspiracy theorist added, "I’m not convinced of half the things government tells us. Have a great day.”

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