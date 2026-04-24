Politics Lauren Boebert Doesn't Regret Voting for Donald Trump: 'I Don't Want to Expose Creeps as My Job' Source: MEGA Rep. Lauren Boebert said she doesn't regret her vote for Donald Trump despite the fact that many of her MAGA colleagues do. Lesley Abravanel April 24 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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While many of her MAGA colleagues, including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have broken with President Donald Trump, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert says she doesn’t regret voting for him and supports his actions in Iran, a major bone of contention that forced much of the MAGA base to break with the president. On the Wednesday, April 22, episode of his “Uncensored” podcast, British journalist Piers Morgan highlighted Trump’s failures in Iran. “Looks a lot like Iran called Trump's bluff. We can argue about the justification for war and about what, if anything, has been achieved. But the fact is, the president's position is weakened by the fact that he clearly wants out of this. He's betting that Iran won't be able to suffer the prolonged financial pain of a U.S blockade. They're betting that they can tough it out for longer than a president who needs an off-ramp,” he said.

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"I don't want to be battling or exposing paedophiles as my job... that's not what I stepped up to do!"



Lauren Boebert says she does not regret voting for Donald Trump and is backing him taking action against Iran.



📺https://t.co/O7sDaMtIgY@piersmorgan | @laurenboebert pic.twitter.com/s1pqY0GTfq — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 22, 2026 Source: @PiersUncensored/X Lauren Boebert still supports Donald Trump.

Morgan played a clip from former Fox News star Tucker Carlson’s podcast in which he and his brother Buckley expressed regret for voting for Trump and for convincing others to do so, saying, “we’ll be tormented by it for a long time.” He then read a post Boebert wrote on X in 2023 following his abrupt firing from the conservative propaganda network, saying, “Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow. Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can't wait to see what's next." “Um, did you anticipate that what would come next would be a very long apology for supporting Donald Trump?” Morgan asked.

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Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert spoke about the president with Piers Morgan.

Boebert replied, “I think the one thing I'm learning in this job and in this world is really not to put faith in people and not to be so definitive on opinions of people because they change all the time. People's opinions have certainly changed on me.” “My opinions have changed on you, Piers. I think you're wonderful, but you know, I understand. I understand what Tucker Carlson is feeling and saying, and those are his beliefs. He has a sense of betrayal by the president personally from the attacks that have come out from the rhetoric that has been said, and he's not alone there,” she continued.

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Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert doesn't regret voting for Donald Trump.

Noting the break in support for the president, Boebert said, “ There have been many others in that list, and even a member of Congress who resigned because of the words that he said. But I do not regret my vote for President Trump.” Despite Trump being pro-war, Boebert still supports the increasingly unpopular president. “I do not believe we would have America to defend if Kamala Harris would have won. There would have been endless world wars throughout the world, and I don't think that we would even be winning them, and we certainly wouldn't have the victories at home,” she said, without naming any of those alleged victories.

Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert said she wants to focus on issues facing her home state.