NEWS Hillary Clinton Testimony Chaos: Lauren Boebert Defends Leaking Photo of Former Secretary of State Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert claimed she had 'permission' to release the photo she took of Hillary Clinton as she appeared before Congress for her Epstein deposition. Lesley Abravanel Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:56 p.m. ET

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has spoken out following her disruption of the House Oversight Committee deposition of former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal on Thursday, February 26. The nearly six-hour testimony was briefly paused after Boebert took what reporters covering the deposition said was an unauthorized photo of Clinton and sent it to MAGA influencer Benny Johnson, who shared the image to his social media account. When asked about the incident, Boebert later defended her actions while speaking to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation's CUOMO.

Lauren Boebert Insisted She Asked Permission to Release the Photo

Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert's leaked photo of Hillary Clinton went viral thanks to MAGA influencer Benny Johnson.

“I did ask permission of committee staff, and I was told that I could release a photo during the break. And we missed that break by just a few minutes. It was a few minutes before our break, and then we quickly came together and all agreed no photos will be taken, no photos will be released,” the 39-year-old Colorado grandmother said during her appearance on CUOMO. She then pointed to Democrats, claiming they were also releasing information. Boebert, however, was under fire for sending out a photo — a violation of House Oversight Committee rules. Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) confirmed Boebert violated committee protocol but stated she later apologized.

Source: NewsNation’s CUOMO Lauren Boebert joined Democrat Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) on 'CUOMO' to discuss Hillary Clinton's deposition.

“However, there were Democrats and those at the minority party that were releasing information about the hearing throughout the day, topics that were discussed were being leaked to the media,” Boebert told Cuomo. “And so, there was a lot of things that were coming out of that room, but regardless, it was a photo. It was taken before the hearing had began, and it wasn’t released at the break time. And now we have come to an agreement that no members or staff will take pictures in the hearing,” she concluded. Clinton repeatedly demanded that her testimony before the House Oversight Committee be held in a public hearing rather than a closed-door deposition.

Lauren Boebert Agreed With Hillary Clinton on Her Desire to Testify Publicly

Source: NewsNation’s CUOMO Hillary Clinton wanted to testify publicly, but Rep. James Comer insisted it was done privately.

Despite her requests for transparency, Comer insisted on private questioning. Boebert agreed with Clinton and told Cuomo she would have welcomed press inside the deposition, too. “I would welcome the press to be in there, but this is the agreement that was made, and that’s the way we are going to finish these depositions. I am all for transparency, so you’re not going to hear an argument from me about closed-door anything. I loved it when we had the speakers fight right there in front of the American public,” she said.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton Maintain They Knew Nothing of Jeffrey Epstein's Wrongdoings

Source: MEGA Bill and HIllary Clinton were both called to testify before Congress.