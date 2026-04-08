Lauren Conrad Squirms When Asked About Ex-'Hills' Costar Spencer Pratt: 'I Haven’t Spoken to Him in Decades'
April 8 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Lauren Conrad doesn't appear to be on great terms with Spencer Pratt.
During the Wednesday, April 8, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Laguna Beach alum, 40, tensed up when asked whether she and her former costar have made amends.
While the stars were on The Hills together, Conrad saw Pratt as untrustworthy and a negative influence on wife Heidi Montag.
Host Jenna Bush Hager told Conrad, along with Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, that Pratt is running for mayor of L.A. and asked whether they support his political pursuits.
“I’ve seen it everywhere,” Cavallari said, then adding sarcastically, “New to me!”
“Well, I’m not a resident of Los Angeles,” Conrad noted, dodging the question.
“I don’t live in L.A. either, but I don’t know, he’s on to something, so we’ll see what happens,” Cavallari expressed. “I will always have a soft spot for Spencer.”
Bush Hager awkwardly noted that Conrad was avoiding eye contact with her.
“Have y’all healed any past beef?” the media personality asked.
“Umm…” the fashion designer said uncomfortably, then stumbled over her words. “Sure. You’re asking me about someone I haven’t spoken to in decades.”
Why Spencer Pratt Thinks Lauren Conrad Dislikes Him
- Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad For The Way She Treated Spencer Pratt, Says Former 'The Hills' Costar Could Have Been More Successful
- Lauren Conrad Is 'Done' With Reality Shows: 'It's Just A Privilege To Have My Privacy'
- Stephen Colletti Reveals He Dated Lauren Conrad Before 'Laguna Beach' Even Started
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In a May 2025 interview, Pratt alleged that Conrad disliked him because of his involvement in her breakup with Brody Jenner.
“Brody couldn’t fake-date L.C. anymore,” he claimed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “He wanted to start getting some real clout. He was out in the club scene, there were a lot of opportunities, and then once the fake dating ended and he wasn’t down for that, she wanted her wing woman [Heidi] back.”
“The final end game was — they didn’t show this — but she made Heidi go out with her on Valentine's Day when we were official,” Pratt added. “Wouldn't let her leave till like 4 a.m. They're f------ having breakfast pizza together and [Heidi’s] like, ‘I gotta go back and see Spencer.’ And [Lauren] turned it into this big thing.”
Why Is There Drama Between Lauren Conrad and Spencer Pratt?
At the time, it was also rumored that Pratt and Montag spread false information about a s-- tape between Conrad and her ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler.
In a 2009 panel, the bestselling author revealed she filmed Pratt’s admission to starting the rumor.
“We actually have it on tape. [Spencer] takes responsibility and apologizes for it,” she dished. “Sorry! Spoiler!”
Lauren Conrad Is Done With Reality TV
Although Conrad returned to television for the upcoming Laguna Beach reunion, she’s ready to part with reality shows and the drama that comes with them for good.
"I enjoyed it while I had it," she said on Cavallari’s podcast. "We had fun and I'm really grateful for the opportunity and I know that, because I did all that, I'm able to live the life I live now. But I love just being with my fam and my friends and living a quieter life."