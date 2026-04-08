Lauren Conrad Squirms When Asked About Ex-'Hills' Costar Spencer Pratt: 'I Haven’t Spoken to Him in Decades'

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Lauren Conrad doesn't appear to be on great terms with Spencer Pratt. During the Wednesday, April 8, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Laguna Beach alum, 40, tensed up when asked whether she and her former costar have made amends. While the stars were on The Hills together, Conrad saw Pratt as untrustworthy and a negative influence on wife Heidi Montag.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lauren Conrad guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Host Jenna Bush Hager told Conrad, along with Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, that Pratt is running for mayor of L.A. and asked whether they support his political pursuits. “I’ve seen it everywhere,” Cavallari said, then adding sarcastically, “New to me!” “Well, I’m not a resident of Los Angeles,” Conrad noted, dodging the question. “I don’t live in L.A. either, but I don’t know, he’s on to something, so we’ll see what happens,” Cavallari expressed. “I will always have a soft spot for Spencer.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lauren Conrad has a long history of feuds with Spencer Pratt.

Bush Hager awkwardly noted that Conrad was avoiding eye contact with her. “Have y’all healed any past beef?” the media personality asked. “Umm…” the fashion designer said uncomfortably, then stumbled over her words. “Sure. You’re asking me about someone I haven’t spoken to in decades.”

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Why Spencer Pratt Thinks Lauren Conrad Dislikes Him

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lauren Conrad has limited contact with Spencer Pratt.

In a May 2025 interview, Pratt alleged that Conrad disliked him because of his involvement in her breakup with Brody Jenner. “Brody couldn’t fake-date L.C. anymore,” he claimed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “He wanted to start getting some real clout. He was out in the club scene, there were a lot of opportunities, and then once the fake dating ended and he wasn’t down for that, she wanted her wing woman [Heidi] back.” “The final end game was — they didn’t show this — but she made Heidi go out with her on Valentine's Day when we were official,” Pratt added. “Wouldn't let her leave till like 4 a.m. They're f------ having breakfast pizza together and [Heidi’s] like, ‘I gotta go back and see Spencer.’ And [Lauren] turned it into this big thing.”

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Why Is There Drama Between Lauren Conrad and Spencer Pratt?

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles.

At the time, it was also rumored that Pratt and Montag spread false information about a s-- tape between Conrad and her ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler. In a 2009 panel, the bestselling author revealed she filmed Pratt’s admission to starting the rumor. “We actually have it on tape. [Spencer] takes responsibility and apologizes for it,” she dished. “Sorry! Spoiler!”

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Lauren Conrad Is Done With Reality TV

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lauren Conrad appears in the 'Laguna Beach' reunion.