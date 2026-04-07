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Honorary Met Gala Chair Lauren Sánchez Plans to Ignore Anna Wintour’s Dress Code With Racy Outfit: 'She’s Not Covering Up'

Photo of Lauren Sánchez and Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez reportedly plans to ignore Anna Wintour's dress code by sporting a racy outfit and not covering up while serving as co-chair.

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April 7 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

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As one of this year's honorary Met Gala co-chairs, Lauren Sánchez has her own plans for what she'll wear for the big night — even if her outfit doesn't align with Anna Wintour's dress code.

According to an insider, Jeff Bezos’ wife, 56, intends to make a busty style statement at the shindig this May without the famed Vogue editor’s stamp of approval.

Although Wintour, 76, has spearheaded the event for 31 years, the businessman is paying for this year’s festivities. Thus, the ex-journalist plans to dress as she pleases — without running it by the lead chairperson.

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Image of Lauren Sánchez is an honorary Met Gala co-chair.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez is an honorary Met Gala co-chair.

"Anna's pretty tough on what people wear. It goes through Anna, what you wear. I'm told that Lauren is not going through Anna. And Lauren will look like Lauren," gossip columnist Rob Shuter spilled on Maureen Callahan’s “The Nerve” podcast. "She's not covering up. The b---- are going to be out. The hair is going to be big. She's not toning it down. She's going to come as Lauren Sánchez.”

Shuter emphasized how Sánchez believes she can make independent decisions because Bezos is footing the bill.

"Lauren Sánchez bought this ball. It might be Jeff's money, but it was Lauren's idea. This was her passion. He doesn't care about fashion. This is her thing," he explained. "And so, he's paid millions of dollars to make his wife literally the belle of the ball. Let's see how Anna feels about this when Lauren gets out of her limousine with her voom voom voom voom voom.”

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Anna Wintour Calls Lauren Sánchez a 'Wonderful Asset' to Met Gala

Image of Jeff Bezos is funding this year's Met Gala.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos is funding this year's Met Gala.

In November 2025, Wintour praised the ritzy couple as the primary donors and honorary chairs of the bash.

"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," she told CNN. "[I'm] very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night.”

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Lauren Sánchez Was 'So Honored' When Anna Wintour Requested Her to Be Met Gala Co-Chair

Image of Anna Wintour has been the chair of the Met Gala for decades.
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour has been the chair of the Met Gala for decades.

Likewise, on a recent Today appearance, Sánchez expressed her excitement over getting involved in the festivities.

“It has been such a fun and meaningful experience,” she said. “When Anna called me and said, ‘Do you want to co-chair and also be the sponsors of the Met?’, I was so honored. And then she told me the theme: Fashion Is Art. These designers are true artists. Elsa Schiaparelli was best friends with Salvador Dalí. Salvador Dalí, his medium was a canvas, and hers was clothing…it’s going to be incredible to see what everyone wears and to be able to really honor all these designers.”

Lauren Sánchez Made Her Met Gala Debut 2 Years Ago

Image of Lauren Sánchez will reportedly follow her own Met Gala dress code.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez will reportedly follow her own Met Gala dress code.

Sánchez made her Met Gala debut in 2024, donning a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a stained glass-like skirt made out of plexiglass shards.

She told Vogue at the time, “I didn’t want people saying ‘Oh, that’s so Lauren — s---, low cut. I said, ‘No, I think I’m going to try something else.'”

Sánchez posed on the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with Bezos, who sported a sleek black suit and bow tie.

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