'Law & Order' SVU Fans Rejoice Over Christopher Meloni Returning for Season 28

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Christopher Meloni is returning as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: SVU Season 28. Mariska Hargitay appeared to confirm the news Tuesday when she shared two photos from the set of the long-running NBC drama on Instagram. In the first snap, Hargitay pointed toward the back of Meloni’s head as he stood in front of her. “Who dat?” she cheekily captioned the photo. A few hours later, she shared a selfie showing herself and the actor smiling side by side. “Happy 600,” she wrote.

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Source: @THEREALMARISKAHARGITAY/INSTAGRAM Fans reacted to Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay’s long-awaited reunion.

The photos quickly sent SVU viewers into a frenzy, particularly those who have followed Benson and Stabler’s complicated relationship since the series premiered in 1999. "This is everything and more. What a time to be alive! Happy 600th Y’all” one fan wrote. Another commented, “BEST DUO in television history!! to 600 eps and to 600 MORE!!!! LOVE YOU GUYS! P.S. there better be a KISS there!!! I’m just sayin’!” “I will need approximately 100 business days to function properly after this picture. God help me when the episode airs,” another fan joked. Someone else simply declared, "CHRISKA NATION WE ARE SOOOOO BACK .”

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Christopher Meloni Previously Returned to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ for the Season 27 Premiere

Source: @THEREALMARISKAHARGITAY/INSTAGRAM Christopher Meloni first played Elliot Stabler when ‘SVU’ premiered in 1999.

The reunion comes nearly a year after Meloni's most recent appearance on SVU. He previously returned for the Season 27 premiere, which aired in September 2025. The 65-year-old first appeared as Stabler when Law & Order: SVU premiered in 1999. He remained on the series through Season 12 before leaving the show in 2011. His character was later brought back into the Law & Order universe when Meloni returned in 2021 for the launch of Law & Order: Organized Crime. That spinoff ran for five seasons before it was canceled earlier this year, ending his run as a full-time Stabler once again.

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Mariska Hargitay Admitted She Did Not Want Christopher Meloni to Leave

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Source: MEGA Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni’s characters had a complicated history.

Hargitay has previously been open about not wanting her longtime costar to leave. In a 2026 interview with Variety, she said she “did not want him to leave” and revealed that she had tried to help keep the two shows connected. Meloni, meanwhile, previously described the end of Organised Crime as another turning point for Stabler. “ You’ve got to keep moving,” he told the outlet. Now, with the show's 600th episode approaching, the two characters will once again share the screen.

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Source: MEGA Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are set to reunite for episode 600.

The relationship between Benson and Stabler has remained one of the show's most closely followed storylines. Their bond has stretched from longtime friendship and professional partnership to moments that hinted at something deeper, keeping viewers guessing about where the two detectives truly stand. Their complicated history has included confessions of love, a near-kiss and Benson acknowledging that she had feelings for Stabler.

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Source: MEGA ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28 will premiere on October 8.