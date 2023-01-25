'Extremely Immature': Lea Michele Accused Of Moving Sadie Sink Out Of The Way During Appearance On 'The Tonight Show' — Watch

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Sadie Sink was seen standing next to Tariq as Jimmy Fallon announced Lea Michele 's name, but when the Glee alum came out , it looked like she tried to steal the spotlight from the younger star.

When Michele, 36, interacted with Sink, 20, she touched her arm before reaching out to shake Fallon's hand. The Broadway star stepped forward to shake the host's hands, which resulted in the Stranger Things actress having to move over and give up her spot next to Tariq.

It's unclear if the producers told them to step a certain way, but the awkward encounter was show on TV, and viewers thought Michele was trying to be the center of attention.

“Did anyone else catch this move? Sadie was very humble and politely countered,” someone wrote, while another said, "finally someone saying this. I watch this live and it was sooo cringe, disrespectful and it’s actually extremely immature move .”

A third person said, “Why did she move Sadie out of the way like that she literally took her spot.”

“Lea knows what she’s doing. Look at her fist after she finishes and gets in position,” a fourth user fumed, while another stated, “I always knew something was off about this lea Michele 😤😤”