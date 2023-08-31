Leah Remini Amends Scientology Lawsuit: Actress Claims She's Experienced 'Aggressive Harassment' Since Suing the Church
Leah Remini amended her bombshell lawsuit against the Church of Scientology, claiming that both herself and others close to her had been the victims of harassment by the controversial religious institution since her initial complaint had been filed.
Remini's amended legal filing stated that the King of Queens star had suffered credit card fraud and the abuse of online trolling by followers of Scientology.
She claimed that the Church further accused her of "attacking" the religion and "spreading falsehoods and hate speech," before suggesting that if she doesn't believe in "free speech" she should "consider emigrating to Russia."
The lawsuit also alleged the "business of Ms. Remini’s tutor was hacked," and that her Scientology and the Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder had been "surveilled by an unknown vehicle" that reportedly belonged to someone affiliated with the religious organization.
Neighbors reportedly told the couple about a "suspicious vehicle parked on the main boulevard of our community outside their house." The same car allegedly then followed the Rinders while they were running errands.
"This harassment is especially egregious as Mr. Rinder is currently undergoing treatment for cancer," the amended court filing read. "Knowing that her friend, while ill, is subject to this surveillance, causes Ms. Remini great distress."
As OK! previously reported, her original lawsuit also alleged she'd been the victim of defamation, harassment, intimidation and a wide array other abuses over a number of years.
"While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology’s final objective of silencing me has not been achieved," she tweeted Wednesday, August 2.
That same day, Remini released a statement claiming that people should "have a right to tell jokes and stories" without facing consequences from Scientology.
"With this lawsuit, I hope to protect the rights afforded to them and me by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology without fear of vicious and vindictive retribution, of which most have no way to fight back," she concluded.