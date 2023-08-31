OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > leah remini
OK LogoNEWS

Leah Remini Amends Scientology Lawsuit: Actress Claims She's Experienced 'Aggressive Harassment' Since Suing the Church

leah remini scientology pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 31 2023, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Leah Remini amended her bombshell lawsuit against the Church of Scientology, claiming that both herself and others close to her had been the victims of harassment by the controversial religious institution since her initial complaint had been filed.

Article continues below advertisement
leah remini mega
Source: mega

Leah Remini announced she was suing the Church of Scientology on August 2.

Remini's amended legal filing stated that the King of Queens star had suffered credit card fraud and the abuse of online trolling by followers of Scientology.

She claimed that the Church further accused her of "attacking" the religion and "spreading falsehoods and hate speech," before suggesting that if she doesn't believe in "free speech" she should "consider emigrating to Russia."

Article continues below advertisement
leah remini scientology
Source: mega

Remini alleged she'd been the victim of defamation, harassment, intimidation by the Church over a number of years.

The lawsuit also alleged the "business of Ms. Remini’s tutor was hacked," and that her Scientology and the Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder had been "surveilled by an unknown vehicle" that reportedly belonged to someone affiliated with the religious organization.

Neighbors reportedly told the couple about a "suspicious vehicle parked on the main boulevard of our community outside their house." The same car allegedly then followed the Rinders while they were running errands.

MORE ON:
leah remini
Article continues below advertisement
leah remini mga
Source: mega

Remini claimed that she is suing Scientology with hopes of protecting the rights of Americans.

"This harassment is especially egregious as Mr. Rinder is currently undergoing treatment for cancer," the amended court filing read. "Knowing that her friend, while ill, is subject to this surveillance, causes Ms. Remini great distress."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, her original lawsuit also alleged she'd been the victim of defamation, harassment, intimidation and a wide array other abuses over a number of years.

"While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology’s final objective of silencing me has not been achieved," she tweeted Wednesday, August 2.

Source: OK!

That same day, Remini released a statement claiming that people should "have a right to tell jokes and stories" without facing consequences from Scientology.

"With this lawsuit, I hope to protect the rights afforded to them and me by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology without fear of vicious and vindictive retribution, of which most have no way to fight back," she concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.