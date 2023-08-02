Leah Remini Sues Church of Scientology, Claims She's Been 'Stalked, Harassed and Threatened' Since Leaving the Controversial Religion
Leah Remini is throwing more punches in her quest to take down Scientology.
According to legal documents obtained by OK!, the actress is suing the Church of Scientology and the group's leader infamous leader David Miscavige for stalking, harassment and defamation.
The King of Queens alum left the controversial religion in 2013, and ever since then, she's been "under constant threat and assault by the Defendants as a result of her public departure from Scientology," she claimed.
In the paperwork, her attorney stated Remini "has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened and intimidated," and they also alleged she's "the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors" via social media accounts controlled by the church that "exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation."
Remini's team even alleged those social media platforms are paid for with the group's tax-exempt funds.
"By paying to promote these posts and elevate them on Twitter, Defendants demonstrate that these posts are not the work of a rogue Scientologist, but part of a coordinated campaign to follow long held policy and destroy Ms. Remini," they added.
In addition, Remini said her loved ones and colleagues are being harassed and "threatened" by Scientologists, resulting in her losing friends and business deals — the latter of which has resulted in her being harmed economically.
- Leah Remini Believes David Miscavige's Missing Wife Could Take 'Scientology Down': 'She Knows Everything'
- Leah Remini Demands To Know Any New Information About Friend Shelly Miscavige's Disappearance
- Leah Remini Confesses She's 'So Emotional' After Daughter Sofia Returns To College: 'More Of A Mess Now'
Scientology has "forced her to endure a new but never-normal life in which Scientology’s surveillance, abuse, and lies are the punishing, inescapable, daily cost of exercising her First Amendment right and moral duty to speak out about Scientology’s conduct," the documents noted.
Remini is suing "for the enormous economic and psychological harm that Defendants have inflicted upon her, to remediate the harm that has been caused, and to punish and deter Defendants from continuing their unlawful campaign of harassment and intimidation."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally. she wants to make sure that in the future, anyone else who leaves the church is free to do so and can "expose Scientology’s abuses ... without the fear that they will be threatened into silence."