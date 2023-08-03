Leah Remini Accused the Church of Scientology of Threatening Anderson Cooper and Conan O'Brien in Bombshell Lawsuit

Leah Remini announced on Wednesday, August 2, that she was suing David Miscavige and the Church of Scientology for allegedly stalking, harassing, threatening and otherwise abusing her for years.

In court documents obtained by OK!, it's been revealed that Remini also accused the religious group of threatening networks and media personalities that dared to discuss content that was critical of Scientology — specifically, while she was promoting her memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and her docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath.