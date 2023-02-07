Leah Remini Confesses She's 'So Emotional' After Daughter Sofia Returns To College: 'More Of A Mess Now'

"Long story…but, one of the things I’ve learned in life is that there is always time to course correct. There’s no sense in sticking to something that doesn’t work for you. In any situation. At any point in your life. In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her. I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house," the Second Act star shared via Instagram.

She continued, "For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her, so she left, and we got to have her home for a few more months.A few weeks ago, she started courses at another University, and we moved her into an apartment. You’d think the second time would be easier, but Angelo and I are even more of a mess now. She’s back at it now, going through all the things a first-year college student should be going through, and we, her parents, are going through what parents like us go through. Crying, not knowing what to do with ourselves now other than looking at pictures and videos and crying some more. These videos from our reality show get me so emotional."