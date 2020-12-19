Leah Remini doesn’t believe that Tom Cruise’s explosive outburst on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 earlier this week was authentic, claiming that the rant was “for public relations reasons only.”

The actor lost his cool after seeing two of his crew members flouting social distancing guidelines — and considering how several productions in Hollywood had to be halted after a surge in COVID cases, Cruise made it clear he’s a no-nonsense type of guy.

In the lengthy tirade, the father of three stressed that work on his upcoming action flick was not going to be stopped because two people on set were failing to comply with the guidelines, but Remini says that Cruise knew exactly what he was doing when he aimed his attention at two workers.

“Tom’s reaction…shows his true personality,” she told The Underground Bunker.

“He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom.”

Remini, who shared a close friendship with Cruise before leaving the Church of Scientology in 2013, continued by asserting that the latter “does not care about the families of his crew,” and that his enraged rant at his team showed just how troubled he is.

“I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it. Hearing a rich actor with enormous power address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person.”

The King of Queens actress then went on to claim that Cruise seems to be under the impression that Hollywood is incapable of making movies without his help, which she thinks is absolutely absurd.

“Saying such a thing indicates the godlike figure Tom believes he is, and what he is told by Scientology,” Remini continued. “The reality is, anyone who is working in Hollywood today is working under strict COVID guidelines. Anyone who is working knows this. Tom Cruise is not dictating how films are being made, even if he seems to think so.”

As revealed by The Sun, Cruise scolded two staff members who were reportedly standing too close to one another, leading the 58-year-old to go off on in a profanity-laced tirade that had been secretly recorded and leaked to the British publication.

“I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” Cruise stressed in a loud tone, making it clear that filming his action flick comes with a lot of responsibility since cast and crew are working under much tighter guidelines than ever before.

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers! I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”