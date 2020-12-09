It’s no surprise that Kirstie Alley and Leah Remini — who left the Church of Scientology in 2013 — have butted heads over the controversial church for years.

In fact, the It Takes Two star “tries to discredit Leah at every opportunity,” Tony Ortega, The Underground Bunker blogger, told Us Weekly. “Leah is a very big problem for the church and for Kirstie. She just isn’t going away. Kristie has been given permission to attack [Leah’s claims].”

In November, the Cheers alum, 69, answered some questions about the religious movement, and she couldn’t help but bring Remini, 50, into the mix.

“How do you feel about the claims Leah Remini had about Shelly Miscavige? I watched a few documentaries, so I am no expert, but I have definitely thought a lot about Shelly since hearing of her disappearance in 2007. Is she OK?” one Twitter user asked, referring to when Remini filed a missing-person report about Scientology leader David Miscavige’s missing wife, Shelly, in 2013.

“This was done as a PR stunt to promote a book and show for LR,” Alley replied. “To my knowledge, it took less than 2 hours to find SM alive and well. This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by LR or her crew or the press. It was not done out of real concern.”

This was done as a PR stunt to promote a book and show for LR. To my knowledge, it took less than 2 hours to find SM alive and well. This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by LR or her crew or the press. It was not done out of real concern. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/JGrmPlD3Pb pic.twitter.com/NCeavAi6Iy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 29, 2020

In 2013, The Underground Bunker broke the news that the King of Queens actress was no longer part of the Church of Scientology. “No one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to,” she said at the time.

The actress later filed a missing-person report to the Los Angeles Police Department on August 5, 2013, about Shelly. Remini was concerned after she tried to send cards to Shelly and David but was never able to get ahold of their home address.

The LAPD told reporters that Remini’s report was “unfounded,” and Shelly was just fine. The police department told The Underground Bunker that detectives checked in on Shelly, but she didn’t want to make a spectacle about the ordeal.

When the outlet asked the cops if anyone was privy to the conversation with Shelly, Lt. Dawson said, “That’s classified.”

Shelly has been MIA for the past several years — the last time she was spotted was at the funeral of her father in 2007 and when the police checked in on her in 2013. There are many theories that David made Shelly work at the headquarters of the Church of Spiritual Technology, which is located in San Bernardino, Calif.

Over the years, Alley has called Remini out. “When you are generalizing, and when your goal is to malign … when you decide to blanket statement, ‘Scientology is evil,’ you are my enemy,” Alley explained. “She’s a bigot. If someone was out there [attacking your religion], would they be your friend? They wouldn’t be mine … I just won’t have people in my life that are [bigots].”