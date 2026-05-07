LeAnn Rimes Addresses Rumors She's Joining 'RHOBH' After Husband's Ex Brandi Glanville Reignites Their Feud

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LeAnn Rimes shut down rumors she's joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her husband's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, shaded the idea. The gossip was discussed on an episode of Rachel Lindsay's "Ringer Reality TV" podcast, of which the former Bachelorette lead said, "To that I’ll say, as a fellow Dallas girl, I’ll take it! Sign her up!"

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Brandi Glanville Shades LeAnn Rimes

Source: mega LeAnn Rimes revealed she's not joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

However, the country singer replied in the comments of the podcast's Instagram post, "Omg, dying! SCHOOL QUEEN 👸🏼 no, no…. no Housewives for me. playing dixie on 911 Nashville is drama enough for me 😂." Before Rimes weighed in on the speculation, Glanville raised eyebrows by writing on X, "I hope it's true about RHOBH. I mean she got everything else of mine — husband, kids, b----, bronco, random illnesses she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all💕."

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Inside the Drama

Source: @brandiglanville/x The reality star accused her ex-husband's wife of copying her years after they settled their feud.

The mother-of-two was referring to how her ex and the father of her kids, Eddie Cibrian, 52, cheated on her during their marriage with Rimes, 43, whom he went on to marry. The recent dig came as somewhat of a surprise given Glanville, 53, and the musician mended ties after the affair drama and years of feuding.

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Source: mega LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian had an affair while he was still married to Brandi Glanville.

Rumors about Rimes and Cibrian getting together surfaced in 2009, while he was married to the Bravo alum and she was wed to Dean Sheremet, 45. The drama resulted in divorces, with Rimes going on to apologize publicly. "I take responsibility for everything I've done," she said at the time. "I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome." Rimes and Cibrian married in 2011, but Glanville lashed out over the betrayal for years.

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Brandi Glanville Said She Gets Along 'Really Well' With LeAnn Rimes

Source: mega The singer married the dad-of-two in 2011.

However, by 2018, the tension simmered down. "The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well. We really do," Glanville insisted on a 2021 episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "We’re like sister wives," she joked. "I think our kids have a lot to do with it, because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures."

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Source: @leannrimes/instagram LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville celebrated Christmas together in 2024.