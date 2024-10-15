LeAnn Rimes and Husband Eddie Cibrian Celebrate 10th Annual Autumn Harvest Weekend at Their 'Home Away From Home' in Montana: Photos
She's a Western beauty!
LeAnn Rimes was glowing in photos of her and the singer's husband, Eddie Cibrian, in Montana over the weekend, where the 42-year-old hosted her 10th Annual Autumn Harvest Weekend at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Mont.
"Another one for the books! 10 years of absolute joy at autumn 🍂 harvest with @theranchatrockcreek," Rimes captioned her Instagram post highlighting the event, which took place from Thursday, October 10, through Saturday, October 12.
"Montana has become our home away from home," she continued. "This land is such a blessing! and @fleetwoodthebabe LOVES it here… dirty dog! 🐕."
Rimes and Cibrian's adorable pooch, Fleetwood, was featured in a video included in the "I Need You" singer's upload. The clip showcased how the pup got super muddy after jumping into water near the ranch.
In the video, a man, who appeared to be Cibrian, 51, was wiping the dog down with a towel as he asked, "What are you doing?"
"She probably drank that water... gross," the person noted. The camera then panned to Rimes, who was putting her shoes on inside and suggested they put the dog in the shower.
This year's Autumn Harvest Weekend marked a milestone decade of celebrations at the Montana Ranch. Each year, guests come out to ring in the new season with food and fun activities — and, of course, listen to music by Rimes herself.
In the comments section of Rimes' post, fans gushed over her and Cibrian, who tied the knot in 2011.
"Love to see your peace and love; and living simply.. beautiful loving couple! Priorities right!🌸," one supporter stated, as another admirer added: "You guys are such a cute couple and your dog is adorable."
After posting about the festive weekend, Rimes followed-up with a video of her singing Etta James' 1968 song "I'd Rather Go Blind" and Chris Stapleton's 2015 hit "Tennessee Whiskey" at the celebration with guitarist Greg Hagen.
The Voice (AU) coach loves to document her and Cibrian's adventures via social media, many of which tend to take place outdoors.
Back in August, Rimes shared how she and the Country Comfort actor "stumbled upon the cutest festival" but "wasn’t sure what to expect."
The lovebirds ended up having a "beautiful evening sitting in the park, decorating our lanterns" at the Water Lantern Festival.
"It was such a moving evening for so many people. Be sure to check them out, they have events across the U.S.," the "How Do I Live" singer concluded.
Rimes and Cibrian first started dating in 2009 after both ending their previous marriages. The duo initially met on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights in 2008.