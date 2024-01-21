From Scandal to Forever! LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Cutest Moments: Photos

"Eddie and my friends and those close to me experienced pain through my eyes. They weren’t exempt from it," she noted. "When we’re in our own world and in our depression and anxiety, it can be very isolating, and a very self-absorbed situation. I had a lot of co-dependency. My first night in treatment was the first night I’d ever been alone. There was a lot of healing to do."

"By being able to care for my own body and not expecting Eddie to do it for me, we’ve been able to become better partners,” the vocalist noted. "Eddie is a rock. And we’re not so enmeshed. We can build our own selves up and I think that’s so important. We’re stronger than ever."