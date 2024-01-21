OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Leann Rimes
OK LogoPHOTOS

From Scandal to Forever! LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Cutest Moments: Photos

leanne gallery pp
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
By:

Jan. 21 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Despite all odds, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are still going strong!

After first meeting on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights in 2008 — while the 50-year-old was still married to his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville — the two wed in 2011 and have been setting couple goals ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

"You grow as a couple. Every day you find something else that you love about each other. It's wonderful," Cibrian explained in an interview after celebrating 10 years of marriage with the country singer, 41. "You have a real companion and somebody who's just there and [that you] trust with everything, they know everything. It's nice to have that."

Rimes previously opened up about how the father-of-two has always been able to pick her up if she's down — even when she's battled with severe depression. "At one point, there was such a weight on my marriage," she explained.

"Eddie and my friends and those close to me experienced pain through my eyes. They weren’t exempt from it," she noted. "When we’re in our own world and in our depression and anxiety, it can be very isolating, and a very self-absorbed situation. I had a lot of co-dependency. My first night in treatment was the first night I’d ever been alone. There was a lot of healing to do."

"By being able to care for my own body and not expecting Eddie to do it for me, we’ve been able to become better partners,” the vocalist noted. "Eddie is a rock. And we’re not so enmeshed. We can build our own selves up and I think that’s so important. We’re stronger than ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the couple living happily ever after now — and mending ties with Glanville — Rimes has still maintained lingering feelings about being labeled "the other woman."

"All LeAnn did was fall in love. Of course, there are likely big regrets about the way everything happened, but she and Eddie never meant to hurt anyone," a source spilled. "They just had this connection they couldn't walk away from."

Scroll through the gallery to see Rimes and Cibrian's cutest moments together.

Article continues below advertisement
leannrimes
Source: @leannrimes/instagram

Rimes and Cibrian spent time with the actor's sons, Mason and Jake, while enjoying the great outdoors.

leannrimes
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
MORE ON:
Leann Rimes
Article continues below advertisement

The happy couple snuggled up with their pooch while looking happier than ever.

leannerhimes
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Rimes and Cibrian cozied up together while posing for a selfie.

leannrimes
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The supportive husband snapped a shot with the country star before she hit the stage for her set.

leannrimes
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Rimes and Cibrian looked flawless together on Christmas.

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Cibrian about his 10-year anniversary with Rimes.

People conducted the interview with Rimes about Cibrian's support while battling depression.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.