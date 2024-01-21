From Scandal to Forever! LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Cutest Moments: Photos
Despite all odds, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are still going strong!
After first meeting on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights in 2008 — while the 50-year-old was still married to his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville — the two wed in 2011 and have been setting couple goals ever since.
"You grow as a couple. Every day you find something else that you love about each other. It's wonderful," Cibrian explained in an interview after celebrating 10 years of marriage with the country singer, 41. "You have a real companion and somebody who's just there and [that you] trust with everything, they know everything. It's nice to have that."
Rimes previously opened up about how the father-of-two has always been able to pick her up if she's down — even when she's battled with severe depression. "At one point, there was such a weight on my marriage," she explained.
"Eddie and my friends and those close to me experienced pain through my eyes. They weren’t exempt from it," she noted. "When we’re in our own world and in our depression and anxiety, it can be very isolating, and a very self-absorbed situation. I had a lot of co-dependency. My first night in treatment was the first night I’d ever been alone. There was a lot of healing to do."
"By being able to care for my own body and not expecting Eddie to do it for me, we’ve been able to become better partners,” the vocalist noted. "Eddie is a rock. And we’re not so enmeshed. We can build our own selves up and I think that’s so important. We’re stronger than ever."
Despite the couple living happily ever after now — and mending ties with Glanville — Rimes has still maintained lingering feelings about being labeled "the other woman."
"All LeAnn did was fall in love. Of course, there are likely big regrets about the way everything happened, but she and Eddie never meant to hurt anyone," a source spilled. "They just had this connection they couldn't walk away from."
Scroll through the gallery to see Rimes and Cibrian's cutest moments together.
Rimes and Cibrian spent time with the actor's sons, Mason and Jake, while enjoying the great outdoors.
The happy couple snuggled up with their pooch while looking happier than ever.
Rimes and Cibrian cozied up together while posing for a selfie.
The supportive husband snapped a shot with the country star before she hit the stage for her set.
Rimes and Cibrian looked flawless together on Christmas.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Cibrian about his 10-year anniversary with Rimes.
People conducted the interview with Rimes about Cibrian's support while battling depression.