ACM Awards 2025: Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

From Reba McEntire to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, take a look at the stars who made fashion statements on the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet on May 8.

The 2025 ACM Awards took place in Frisco, Texas.

Annie Bosko commanded attention at the 2025 ACM Awards in an orange satin gown with brown faux fur design and a dark brown cowboy hat.

Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran were in sync as they walked the red carpet together. The "Bottoms Up" singer looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt underneath, complementing his black sneakers with white soles.

Meanwhile, his wife sizzled in a red strapless sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and matching high heels.