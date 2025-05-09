or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > ACM Awards
OK LogoPHOTOS

ACM Awards 2025: Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

acm awards best worst dressed celebrities
Source: MEGA

From Reba McEntire to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, take a look at the stars who made fashion statements on the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet on May 8.

By:

May 9 2025, Published 7:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Annie Bosko

annie bosko
Source: MEGA

The 2025 ACM Awards took place in Frisco, Texas.

Annie Bosko commanded attention at the 2025 ACM Awards in an orange satin gown with brown faux fur design and a dark brown cowboy hat.

Article continues below advertisement

Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran

brantley gilbert and amber cochran
Source: MEGA

Brantley Gilbert attended the ACM Awards with Amber Cochran.

Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran were in sync as they walked the red carpet together. The "Bottoms Up" singer looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt underneath, complementing his black sneakers with white soles.

Meanwhile, his wife sizzled in a red strapless sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and matching high heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Carly Pearce

carley pearce
Source: MEGA

Carly Pearce stopped the show with her sparkly ensemble.

Carly Pearce made a scene-stealing entrance in a dazzling halter-style gown with a high slit. She paired the ensemble with pointed-toe silver heels and several accessories.

Article continues below advertisement

Carter Faith

carter faith
Source: MEGA

The May 8 event welcomed some of the biggest stars in country music.

Wearing a white gown with an asymmetrical design, Carter Faith posed confidently at the ACM Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Cody and Brandi Johnson

cody and brandi johnson
Source: MEGA

Cody and Brandi Johnson confirmed they are expecting their third child.

Cody and Brandi Johnson slayed in a coordinated style!

The "I'm Gonna Love You" singer sported a beige cowboy hat that matched his gray blazer, button-down shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes, harmonizing with Brandi's light-colored gown.

Article continues below advertisement

Coffey Anderson

coffey anderson
Source: MEGA

Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley were among the biggest winners at the 2025 ACM Awards.

Coffey Anderson struck a playful pose in a gray T-shirt, patterned pants, cowboy boots and a white cowboy hat on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Baldridge

drew baldridge
Source: MEGA

Drew Baldridge's single 'Tough People' entered the top 10 on the Mediabase charts.

Drew Baldridge arrived at the 2025 ACM Awards in a black button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes. He amped up the look with a velvet blazer and a black baseball cap.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Gossett

dylan gossett
Source: MEGA

Dylan Gossett will release a new album in July.

Dylan Gossett appeared on the red carpet wearing a brown blazer, a white inner shirt, khaki pants and brown leather shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Ella Langley

ella langley
Source: MEGA

Ella Langley won several awards at the 2025 ACM Awards, including the New Female Artist of the Year award.

Everyone on the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet had their eyes on Ella Langley, who looked gorgeous in a jaw-dropping gown with a mermaid-style skirt that beautifully accentuated her curves.

Article continues below advertisement

Frankie Jonas

frankie jonas
Source: MEGA

Frankie Jonas also has a fruitful career as an actor.

For his 2025 ACM Awards look, Frankie Jonas looked suave in a dark-colored suit paired with black leather shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabby Barrett

gabby barrett
Source: MEGA

Gabby Barrett announced her Life I'm Living Tour 2025 before her 2025 ACM Awards appearance.

Gabby Barrett rocked a one-shoulder maroon gown with a thigh-high slit at the awards show.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll

jelly roll
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, was also present at the event.

Jelly Roll, who was nominated for three awards at the ceremony, went for a dark-colored outfit consisting of a black jacket, a black shirt and black pants.

MORE ON:
ACM Awards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie Murph

jessie murph
Source: MEGA

Jessie Murph brought a pig!

Jessie Murph matched with a cute little piggy on the carpet!

"It's a real pig," she told Country Now. "He's a little guy. His name's Wilbur. I just decided that I wanted a pig, and I've always wanted one. I've always wanted a mini pig, and then I find out that miniature pigs don't exist. He's supposed to wear a matching bow [with his outfit]."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker

jessie james decker
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker shares four kids with her husband.

Jessie James Decker looked gorgeous in gold.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlin Butts

kaitlin butts
Source: MEGA

Kaitlin Butts talked about her new album at the ACM Awards.

Kaitlin Butts' look was out of this world, as she modeled an embroidered dress, a brown cowboy hat and brown cowboy boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Kassi Ashton

kassi ashton
Source: MEGA

Kaitlin Butts talked about her new album at the ACM Awards.

Instead of wearing something extravagant, Kassi Ashton kept it sleek in a light-colored but eye-catching gown with a high slit and thin straps.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

keith urban and nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman stunned when they walked the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet together.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman flaunted their red carpet chemistry at the 2025 ACM Awards as they made a bold fashion entrance together in all-black outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

Laci Kaye Booth

laci kaye booth
Source: MEGA

Laci Kaye Booth is currently dating Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini's ex-husband.

Laci Kaye Booth owned the red carpet moment at the 2025 ACM Awards in a figure-hugging strapless gown.

Article continues below advertisement

Lainey Wilson

lainey wilson
Source: MEGA

Lainey Wilson won the Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year awards.

Lainey Wilson was on fire in her glamour-loaded ensemble at the awards show, bringing sophistication in a black long-sleeved top with a long train and matching flared pants. She completed the look with a black cowboy hat.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Antone

maggie antone
Source: MEGA

Maggie Antone kicked off her 2025 North American tour earlier this year.

Maggie Antone looked fiery hot in a strapless red gown embellished with sequins and sparkly stones. She also wore red heels to polish the look.

Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Guyton

mickey guyton
Source: MEGA

Mickey Guyton told Billboard at the ACM Awards 2025 that her son 'humbles' her.

Mickey Guyton had an unmissable red carpet moment when she flawlessly modeled a strapless gown with a fitted bodice and dense embellishments.

Article continues below advertisement

Old Dominion

dominion
Source: MEGA

Old Dominion won the Group of the Year award.

Old Dominion styled in sync when they wore their respective suits at the 2025 ACM Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Reba McEntire

reba mcentire
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire hosted the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Reba McEntire looked breathtaking in a black blazer adorned with sequins, which she paired with thigh-high boots and layered necklaces.

Article continues below advertisement

Wynonna Judd

wynonna judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd stunned with a dramatic look at the 2025 ACM Awards.

Wynonna Judd was the talk of the evening in a dramatic black wrap-style top with lace sleeves and matching monochromatic pants.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.