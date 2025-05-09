ACM Awards 2025: Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
Annie Bosko
Annie Bosko commanded attention at the 2025 ACM Awards in an orange satin gown with brown faux fur design and a dark brown cowboy hat.
Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran
Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran were in sync as they walked the red carpet together. The "Bottoms Up" singer looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt underneath, complementing his black sneakers with white soles.
Meanwhile, his wife sizzled in a red strapless sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and matching high heels.
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce made a scene-stealing entrance in a dazzling halter-style gown with a high slit. She paired the ensemble with pointed-toe silver heels and several accessories.
Carter Faith
Wearing a white gown with an asymmetrical design, Carter Faith posed confidently at the ACM Awards.
Cody and Brandi Johnson
Cody and Brandi Johnson slayed in a coordinated style!
The "I'm Gonna Love You" singer sported a beige cowboy hat that matched his gray blazer, button-down shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes, harmonizing with Brandi's light-colored gown.
Coffey Anderson
Coffey Anderson struck a playful pose in a gray T-shirt, patterned pants, cowboy boots and a white cowboy hat on the red carpet.
Drew Baldridge
Drew Baldridge arrived at the 2025 ACM Awards in a black button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes. He amped up the look with a velvet blazer and a black baseball cap.
Dylan Gossett
Dylan Gossett appeared on the red carpet wearing a brown blazer, a white inner shirt, khaki pants and brown leather shoes.
Ella Langley
Everyone on the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet had their eyes on Ella Langley, who looked gorgeous in a jaw-dropping gown with a mermaid-style skirt that beautifully accentuated her curves.
Frankie Jonas
For his 2025 ACM Awards look, Frankie Jonas looked suave in a dark-colored suit paired with black leather shoes.
Gabby Barrett
Gabby Barrett rocked a one-shoulder maroon gown with a thigh-high slit at the awards show.
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll, who was nominated for three awards at the ceremony, went for a dark-colored outfit consisting of a black jacket, a black shirt and black pants.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jessie Murph
Jessie Murph matched with a cute little piggy on the carpet!
"It's a real pig," she told Country Now. "He's a little guy. His name's Wilbur. I just decided that I wanted a pig, and I've always wanted one. I've always wanted a mini pig, and then I find out that miniature pigs don't exist. He's supposed to wear a matching bow [with his outfit]."
Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker looked gorgeous in gold.
Kaitlin Butts
Kaitlin Butts' look was out of this world, as she modeled an embroidered dress, a brown cowboy hat and brown cowboy boots.
Kassi Ashton
Instead of wearing something extravagant, Kassi Ashton kept it sleek in a light-colored but eye-catching gown with a high slit and thin straps.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman flaunted their red carpet chemistry at the 2025 ACM Awards as they made a bold fashion entrance together in all-black outfits.
Laci Kaye Booth
Laci Kaye Booth owned the red carpet moment at the 2025 ACM Awards in a figure-hugging strapless gown.
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson was on fire in her glamour-loaded ensemble at the awards show, bringing sophistication in a black long-sleeved top with a long train and matching flared pants. She completed the look with a black cowboy hat.
Maggie Antone
Maggie Antone looked fiery hot in a strapless red gown embellished with sequins and sparkly stones. She also wore red heels to polish the look.
Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton had an unmissable red carpet moment when she flawlessly modeled a strapless gown with a fitted bodice and dense embellishments.
Old Dominion
Old Dominion styled in sync when they wore their respective suits at the 2025 ACM Awards.
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire looked breathtaking in a black blazer adorned with sequins, which she paired with thigh-high boots and layered necklaces.
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd was the talk of the evening in a dramatic black wrap-style top with lace sleeves and matching monochromatic pants.