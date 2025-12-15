LeAnn Rimes Nearly Pops Out of Her Sheer Black Dress in Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes had all eyes on her once again after stepping out in a daring sheer black dress that left very little to the imagination. The Grammy winner nearly popped out of the plunging look while performing during a recent stop on her Greatest Hits Christmas Tour in Nashville on December 12. Taking the stage at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, Rimes confidently rocked the dramatic gown, which featured see-through panels and clung to her toned figure in all the right places.

Source: @leannrimes/Instagram LeAnn Rimes stunned fans in a sheer black dress during her Nashville concert.

The 43-year-old singer appeared completely at ease as she belted out fan-favorites beneath soft stage lighting. Wearing her long blonde hair sleek and loose, she let the bold outfit do most of the talking.

After the show, Rimes gave fans a behind-the-scenes look by posting photos on Instagram. One standout shot showed her laughing backstage in the revealing dress, as she was seated on a toilet bowl, while another image captured her posing against the wall as she flaunted her cleavage and midriff.

Source: @leannrimes/Instagram The singer performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium on December 12.

Fans wasted no time filling the comments section with praise. “Fierce ✨,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You’re on fire LeAnn!!! ❤️🔥🙌.” “Smoke show🔥,” a third chimed in. “Beautifully glamorous even on the toilet!” a fourth joked about one of her Instagram snaps.

The appearance comes shortly after Rimes opened up during the 2025 Country Music Awards in November about how meaningful it felt to have the event down south. “I love that we’re having the show here in Nashville,” she told Fox News. “I love that we can bring the film and TV world to Nashville. Everybody has been super high and super supportive.”

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes reflected on her early career and Grammy win in an interview.

She also reflected on what she described as a “full-circle moment,” returning to the CMAs nearly 30 years after her first appearance. “I think this is my first awards show. When I was 13 I opened,” she recalled, remembering the “big blue dress” she wore at the time.

Now, three decades later, the singer is marking the milestone in a meaningful way. “Here I am 30 years later, we’re actually revisiting Blue, 30 years of Blue is coming up this year,” she said. “We’re just about to announce shows that we are playing the Blue records.”

Source: MEGA Fans praised the 'I Need You' star's look on Instagram.

Rimes made music history early, winning a Grammy at just 14 years old for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance with her cover of “Blue,” originally written by Bill Mack — making her the youngest Grammy winner ever. While her career skyrocketed throughout the ’90s, success also came with serious personal struggles behind the scenes. By 2000, she filed a lawsuit accusing her father, Wilbur Rimes, and her former manager of stealing more than $7 million from her while she was still a minor. Her mother, Belinda, later worked with investigators who confirmed the financial misconduct.