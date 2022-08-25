LeAnn Rimes Is Exploring Her Sexuality On New Album: 'It Feels Very Powerful'

"I want to see women powerful and contributing to this world and sharing their wisdom,” Rimes explained. “It's time to make a shift."

And it seems this realization has not been without self-reflection. While creating her album, the “How Do I Live” songstress shared that she pushed herself to reexamine the confines of her age and feminity as well as professional and social expectations.

“The last several years of my life have been about untangling from what was put upon me from the outside world," Rimes shared, adding that she had "been upholding a public image for so long” throughout her decades-spanning career, which kicked off when she was just 14 years old.