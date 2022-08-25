LeAnn Rimes Is Exploring Her Sexuality On New Album: 'It Feels Very Powerful'
Earlier this week, country music star LeAnn Rimes spoke out against ageism and sexism in the entertainment industry, revealing that she strives to “lead an example” as she approaches her 40th birthday on August 28.
"There's such a narrative around women as we age, how we can become disposable," Rimes, who is set to release her latest album, god’s work, next month explained in a new interview published on Thursday, August 25.
While Rimes admitted "that narrative is slowly changing,” the artist said she aspires to be a figure at the forefront of this cultural shift. “I believe women like myself can lead an example of how vibrant life can be,” she continued, citing actress Jane Fonda as one of her role models. The 84-year-old star, she said, even appears on Rimes' “vision board."
Much like Fonda, who has famously approached taboo topics with a confident candor, Rimes revealed she wants to get candid about “real things” like “aging and menopause and periods and sex.”
"I want to see women powerful and contributing to this world and sharing their wisdom,” Rimes explained. “It's time to make a shift."
And it seems this realization has not been without self-reflection. While creating her album, the “How Do I Live” songstress shared that she pushed herself to reexamine the confines of her age and feminity as well as professional and social expectations.
“The last several years of my life have been about untangling from what was put upon me from the outside world," Rimes shared, adding that she had "been upholding a public image for so long” throughout her decades-spanning career, which kicked off when she was just 14 years old.
Alongside delving into coping with feelings like "shame and guilt and rage and anger" in her new work, emotions that Rimes said women are often “told aren't polite,” the star also delved into topics like sex and sexuality, particularly in a track entitled “The Wild.”
"I explore my sexuality and the way I was raised," Rimes, who is from Jackson Mississippi, said of the track, which features Shelia E. and country artist, Mickey Guyton. "As women in this world, so much is ripped from us. I started to question all those narratives and bring my whole self back online and be whole in this world,” she continued. “It feels very powerful."
