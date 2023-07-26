LeBron James Arrives at Hospital in First Sighting of NBA Star Since Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Practice
LeBron James is standing by his son Bronny's side as he recovers in the hospital after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday, July 24.
The NBA star was spotted arriving at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles in a black SUV shortly after his son was transported there via ambulance from the University of Southern California's Galen Center, where he was practicing with his basketball team when the medical scare occurred.
LeBron kept a stoic composure, walking into the hospital wearing a hat and a medical mask while holding an iPad and a small cylinder-shaped bag, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The legendary Lakers star sported a pair of gray sweatshorts and a white graphic T-shirt as he headed inside with another man trailing right behind him.
The 38-year-old seemed to give a nod to the public that his son was OK when he held up a peace sign to photographers surrounding him outside before ducking into the building to get to his son.
Bronny's brother also showed his support for the D1 athlete after his frightening health crisis landed him in the intensive care unit.
On Tuesday, July 25, the 18-year-old's younger brother, Bryce, 16, publicly showed love for his sibling via a heartwarming post to his Instagram Story.
Bryce simply put a red heart over a picture of him and Bronny walking down a road and looking down at something on one of their phones.
While the intense situation was certainly scary for LeBron and his family, a representative for the famous brood confirmed Bronny was on the mend, as OK! previously reported.
"He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the family's spokesperson announced in a statement on Tuesday morning.
"LeBron and [his wife] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the message concluded of the parents-of-three — who also share 8-year-old daughter Zhuri.
Page Six obtained photos of LeBron arriving at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.