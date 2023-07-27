LeBron James Reveals Son Bronny, 18, Is 'Doing Great' as He's Discharged From the Hospital Following Terrifying Health Scare
LeBron James is giving a positive update about son Bronny just as he was discharged from the hospital after going through a terrifying health scare.
The NBA legend took to Twitter on Thursday, July 27, to let the public know that his 18-year-old son is doing "great" after suffering cardiac arrest during a recent basketball practice.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," he began the heartfelt message. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."
The same day, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group doctor Merije Chukumerije announced Bronny was heading home to recover after first being admitted to the hospital on Monday, July 24.
"Although his workup will be ongoing," the doctor who is also a team physician/consultant for the NBA, NHL and MLS said in a statement about the young athlete. "We are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."
Merije also noted that Bronny is currently "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable" and that the teenager's treatment was successful.
As OK! previously reported, Bronny was at USC's Galen Center during basketball practice when he suddenly went unconscious. "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," a spokesperson said following the incident.
"He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement continued. "LeBron and [his wife] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
TMZ obtained the statement from Merije about Bronny's health.