Papa bear LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, were not playing around when reports claimed that their 16-year-old son, Bronny, had slid into Larsa Pippen’s DMs on Instagram.

The disturbed mother took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight and slammed trolls who were trash talking her son. “With everything going on in the world right now, this is the s**t y’all talking about.”

“At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bulls**t needs to stop,” she added. “Y’all got the right one.”

Bronny is the oldest son of basketball legend LeBron. The teenager is following in his dad’s footsteps and hopes to play in the NBA one day. Bronny currently plays ball at Sierra Canyon School, a private high school in Los Angeles, Calif., which is where Pippen’s son Scotty Jr. played when he was a kid.

The famous son reportedly received several scholarship offers to play college basketball at the age of 10.

Bronny might be famous due to his father, but he’s developed quite a following of his own. The young James has amassed over 5.8 million followers on Instagram, and clearly, fans want to know about his future plans.

