President Joe Biden Has 'Classic Features' of Parkinson's Disease, Claims Doctor: 'I Could Have Diagnosed Him From Across the Mall'
President Joe Biden continues to make gaffes and slip-up as of late, and according to Dr. Tom Pitts, a board-certified neurologist, the president is in bad shape ahead of the 2024 election.
“I see him 20 times a day in clinic,” Pitts said of Biden, 81, told NBC News on Monday, July 8. “It’s ironic because he has the classic features of neurodegeneration, word-finding difficulties, and that’s not, oh, I couldn’t find the word, that’s from degeneration of the word retrieval area.”
Though Biden's stutter has always been there, Pitts said there are concerns still, as his repeated physical behavior point toward something more going on.
“I could have diagnosed him from across the mall,” Pitts said.
According to other outlets, a Parkinson's expert was recently seen at the White House, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to explain any further.
“The medical unit hosts a wide range of specialists, from dermatologists to neurologists, and so I cannot speak to every person because there are actually security reasons to protect their privacy," she said.
“There are thousands of military personnel who come onto this White House, many of them get the care from the White House Medical Unit. And so we need to be super careful,” she added.
- Donald Trump Wants 'the Narrative Back on Him' After Joe Biden's Disastrous Debate Performance: 'Doesn't Like Being Out of the News Cycle'
- 'I Don't Care If He's Pooped His Pants!': Whoopi Goldberg Fiercely Defends President Joe Biden Despite Concerns Over His Age
- Donald Trump Falsely Claims President Joe Biden Is Dropping Out of 2024 Election in Fundraiser Email
Biden had a physical in February, and the White House said he didn't have Parkinson's in the results.
Jean-Pierre continued to defend the president, stating he's only seen a neurologist three times.
“They’re in the White House visitor logs. It’s public! I looked it up before I came out here. It is right there for anyone to see,” Ed O’Keefe of CBS News said.
“I cannot from here confirm any of that because we have to keep their privacy. I think they would appreciate that too,” Jean-Pierre shot back.
“The patient or the doctor?” O’Keefe asked.
“We have to keep their privacy,” Jean-Pierre replied.
”It is public,” NBC News correspondent Kelly O’Donnell jumped in, while O’Keffe exclaimed that “you’re going to allow this to fester longer, Karine, unless the White House just answers the question!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, Jean-Pierre didn't relent and give up any secrets. “I am telling you right now I am not sharing, confirming names from here,” she stated. “It is for security reasons. I am not going to do that, Ed. It doesn’t matter how hard you push me. it doesn’t matter how angry you get with me.
“I am not going to confirm a name, it doesn’t matter if it’s even in the log,” Jean-Pierre concluded.