President Joe Biden Has 'Classic Features' of Parkinson's Disease, Claims Doctor: 'I Could Have Diagnosed Him From Across the Mall'

President Joe Biden continues to make gaffes and slip-up as of late, and according to Dr. Tom Pitts, a board-certified neurologist, the president is in bad shape ahead of the 2024 election.

“I see him 20 times a day in clinic,” Pitts said of Biden, 81, told NBC News on Monday, July 8. “It’s ironic because he has the classic features of neurodegeneration, word-finding difficulties, and that’s not, oh, I couldn’t find the word, that’s from degeneration of the word retrieval area.”