Princess Anne Hospitalized After Sustaining 'Minor Injuries and Concussion' in Shocking Incident
Princess Anne is in the hospital but doing OK, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday, June 24.
"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the message read. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."
According to The Telegraph, the royal 73, was believed to have been injured by a horse while walking within the park on Sunday, June 23. An ambulance treated her on the scene before she was transported to the hospital for more tests.
This isn't the first time the royal has had a bad interaction with a horse. During Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, the Olympic equestrian, who made history as the first member of the British royal family to compete at the event in 1976, rode a steed named Noble, but when the animal got a bit unruly, she was able to keep calm and carry on.
After the video went viral, people praised Anne.
One person wrote, “Princess Anne, a master horsewoman and expert equestrian,” while another said, “Princess Anne’s equine skills came into play today. She did well to stay calm and her younger brother, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh looked on and made sure she was okay."
“Nothing she can’t handle,” a third stated, while a fourth user called her a "bada--."
The royals have been dealing with a lot of as of late, as Kate Middleton and King Charles are also battling cancer.
Though Kate, 42, has rarely been seen out since her diagnosis was revealed in March, she managed to make it to Trooping the Colour and stand alongside her family on the balcony.
One day before, she shared more details about her cancer battle.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 14.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.