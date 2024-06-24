Princess Anne Hospitalized After Sustaining 'Minor Injuries and Concussion' in Shocking Incident

This isn't the first time the royal has had a bad interaction with a horse. During Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, the Olympic equestrian, who made history as the first member of the British royal family to compete at the event in 1976, rode a steed named Noble, but when the animal got a bit unruly, she was able to keep calm and carry on.

After the video went viral, people praised Anne.

One person wrote, “Princess Anne, a master horsewoman and expert equestrian,” while another said, “Princess Anne’s equine skills came into play today. She did well to stay calm and her younger brother, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh looked on and made sure she was okay."

“Nothing she can’t handle,” a third stated, while a fourth user called her a "bada--."