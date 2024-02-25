Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Have Rare Date Night at 2024 SAG Awards: Watch

Meester, 37, stunned in a body-hugging brown dress with her hair in an updo as her man opted for a simple monochromatic black suit.

The duo don't make too many public appearances together as their daughter Arlo, 8, and a son, whose name has not yet been revealed, keep them quite busy. "It's inevitable that it's changed it, and we've had these conversations endlessly," the Gossip Girl alum said in a recent interview with Brody about life after parenthood.