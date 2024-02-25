Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Have Rare Date Night at 2024 SAG Awards: Watch
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody made the 2024 Screen Actor's Guild Awards their date night!
The Hollywood power couple glowed as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, February 24, ceremony where Brody, 44, is nominated for is nominated for in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category alongside his American Fiction costars.
Meester, 37, stunned in a body-hugging brown dress with her hair in an updo as her man opted for a simple monochromatic black suit.
The duo don't make too many public appearances together as their daughter Arlo, 8, and a son, whose name has not yet been revealed, keep them quite busy. "It's inevitable that it's changed it, and we've had these conversations endlessly," the Gossip Girl alum said in a recent interview with Brody about life after parenthood.
"I wouldn't change anything and I'm proud of the mom I am," she added. "But I also feel like I'm open to a lot of self-doubt and worry, and to more extreme hyper-vigilance and neurosis. So all I can do is take it a day at a time. But when I'm with the kids, our kids, I feel like all I can do is be present. Then when I'm working, I miss them like crazy."
"It's hard not to feel as a mom that you're not doing enough and I think that's always going to be reinforced by our society," Meester added.
The former teen stars married in 2014 and recently celebrated their ten-year wedding anniversary. "I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter’s, the deli in Los Angeles; I used to eat there all the time. I was smitten instantly," Brody recalled of the start of their romance during an appearance on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast.
Interview Magazine conducted the 2023 interview with Meester and Brody.
