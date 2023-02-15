Penn Badgley Stopped Using Alcohol & Drugs While Dating Blake Lively: It 'Saved' Me
Penn Badgley reminisced on his relationship with Blake Lively saying it was life-changing.
On February 15th, Badgley revealed in a recent interview that his former girlfriend and Gossip Girl co-star helped him refrain from substance abuse.
The You star shared, “To be honest, I never struggled with substance. Blake didn’t drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road.”
Badgley, 36, and Lively, 35 dated while on the set of Gossip Girl from 2007-2010. In the CW teen drama, the two played on screen romances Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen.
Even after their breakup in 2010, Badgley and Lively were known to be friendly with one another on set. The two continued to film together through the final season of in 2012.
In 2019, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, co-star Chase Crawford weighed in on whether or not there was drama after Badgley and Lively’s breakup saying, “Not at all. Not in the least. Most mature people in the world.”
Since their split, both stars have moved on from each other. The John Tucker Must Die actor married Domino Kirke in 2017. Badgley is the father of son James, 2, and the stepfather of Cassius, 13, Kirke’s son from her previous marriage to Morgan O’Kane.
The Easy A actor has expressed his dedication to his marriage asking to do fewer sex scenes in his most recent work on the set of You. Badgley asked the creator, Sera Gamble: “Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?”
“I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned it publicly, but one of the main things was, like, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m just always the romantic lead? Fidelity in every relationship, and especially my marriage, is really important to me.” Gamble was receptive to the idea, with Badgley noting, “She didn’t even bat an eye.”
Meanwhile, Lively's own marriage seems better than ever. The A Simple Favor actress married actor Ryan Reynolds in 2012. The couple share three daughters — James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
Back in January, Lively revealed that she was pregnant with their 4th child via Instagram posting her baby bump along with the caption “been doing @donsaladino’s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working.”
Just this week, the couple announced the birth of their 4th child via Instagram showing her flat belly with the caption “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘🍲🥧been busy.” The couple has yet to reveal the gender or share their newest baby to the public.
