Penn Badgley Stopped Using Alcohol & Drugs While Dating Blake Lively: It 'Saved' Me

Since their split, both stars have moved on from each other. The John Tucker Must Die actor married Domino Kirke in 2017. Badgley is the father of son James, 2, and the stepfather of Cassius, 13, Kirke’s son from her previous marriage to Morgan O’Kane.

The Easy A actor has expressed his dedication to his marriage asking to do fewer sex scenes in his most recent work on the set of You. Badgley asked the creator, Sera Gamble: “Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?”

“I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned it publicly, but one of the main things was, like, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m just always the romantic lead? Fidelity in every relationship, and especially my marriage, is really important to me.” Gamble was receptive to the idea, with Badgley noting, “She didn’t even bat an eye.”