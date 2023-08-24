New Couple Alert? Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, Enjoys Ice Cream Date With Model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, Amid Gigi Hadid Fling
Is there a new lady in Leonardo DiCaprio's life?
On Tuesday, August 22, the Titanic star, 48, stepped out in Santa Barbra, Calif., with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, in what appeared to be a date despite DiCaprio's ongoing fling with Gigi Hadid.
The Revenant star and the brunette beauty appeared happy and casual as they strolled beside each other while grabbing the sweet treat during the sunny California day. DiCaprio wore a baseball hat, black sunglasses, and stayed hidden behind a blue face mask, while Ceretti wore a long white T-shirt and black bike shorts for the outing.
The two seemed deeply engaged in conversation as they snacked outside the ice cream parlor. The get-together comes as the Hollywood hunk was rumored to be romancing the Vogue cover girl, whom he was first linked to last year after their respective splits from Camila Marrone and Zayn Malik.
"Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings situationship' right now," an insider claimed in June. "[They] travel so often so it's best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."
The pair has always maintained a casual dynamic, with a source saying before the two rekindled things again this summer, "She [Hadid] hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom. It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled."
DiCaprio has kept his roster going. As OK! previously reported, the activist was seen dining with model Neelam Gill, 28, in Paris earlier this summer — however, his pal Tobey Maguire and his two children, Ruby, 16, and Otis, 14, joined them.
DiCaprio was also seen with a mystery woman in the Hamptons around the July 4 holiday.
