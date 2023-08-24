New Couple Alert? Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, Enjoys Ice Cream Date With Model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, Amid Gigi Hadid Fling

The Revenant star and the brunette beauty appeared happy and casual as they strolled beside each other while grabbing the sweet treat during the sunny California day. DiCaprio wore a baseball hat, black sunglasses, and stayed hidden behind a blue face mask, while Ceretti wore a long white T-shirt and black bike shorts for the outing.

The two seemed deeply engaged in conversation as they snacked outside the ice cream parlor. The get-together comes as the Hollywood hunk was rumored to be romancing the Vogue cover girl, whom he was first linked to last year after their respective splits from Camila Marrone and Zayn Malik.