Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Are 'Very Into Each Other,' Have Been 'Hanging Out A Lot': Source
Sparks appear to be flying between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid.
After making headlines earlier this month for their apparent blossoming romance following their respective public splits, an insider confirmed, "Gigi and Leo are the real deal."
"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other," added the source to a publication. "Things are going well between them and they're both happy."
The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 47, and the supermodel, 27, have had tongues wagging ever since they were spotted together hanging out in New York City during Fashion Week.
An insider at the time squealed that the famous faces "looked very flirty" while enjoying a night out at Casa Cipriani. "They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other."
Another source spilled of their not-so-subtle outing: "Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."
Their first sighting together comes on the heels of an insider confirming the former Victoria's Secret model, who shares almost-2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, and the Oscar-winning actor are "into each other."
Meanwhile, not too long before sparking up a new romance, DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, 25, called it quits in August after four years of dating. Social media users have been having a field day with DiCaprio's dating history, calling the A-lister out for his track record of not dating women over the age of 25, a rule he seems to have broken for Hadid.
The rumored romance also marks Hadid's first relationship since ending things with the former One Direction band member in 2021. Despite going their separate ways following Malik's altercation with Hadid's mom, Yolanda, the coparents are "getting along just fine," claimed a source earlier this year.