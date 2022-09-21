Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Are 'Very Into Each Other,' Have Been 'Hanging Out A Lot': Source

"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other," added the source to a publication. "Things are going well between them and they're both happy."

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 47, and the supermodel, 27, have had tongues wagging ever since they were spotted together hanging out in New York City during Fashion Week.