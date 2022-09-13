Power Couple Alert? Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Seen Partying Together As Romance Rumors Swirl

The joint sighting comes amid rumors that DiCaprio and Hadid have been getting closer in recent weeks. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” a source said of the 47-year-old going after the 27-year-old mother-of-one.“They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now."

As OK! previously reported, although Hadid has been extremely cautious, the Titanic star has made it known that he's interested in being more than friends. "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," the insider dished.