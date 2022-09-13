Power Couple Alert? Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Seen Partying Together As Romance Rumors Swirl
Could this be the beginning of Hollywood's newest power couple? Following Leonardo DiCaprio's headline-making split from Camila Morrone, the actor was spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid on Saturday, September 10, at an afterparty for New York Fashion Week.
According to a source inside the exclusive event, the actor and the supermodel were seen chatting while conveniently seated at the same table.
CELEBRATING HIS SPLIT? LEONARDO DICAPRIO PARTIES IN NYC WITH 21-YEAR-OLD MODELS JUST DAYS AFTER CAMILA MORRONE BREAKUP
The joint sighting comes amid rumors that DiCaprio and Hadid have been getting closer in recent weeks. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” a source said of the 47-year-old going after the 27-year-old mother-of-one.“They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now."
As OK! previously reported, although Hadid has been extremely cautious, the Titanic star has made it known that he's interested in being more than friends. "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," the insider dished.
"They've been seen hanging out with groups of people," another source explained. "It's only been a few weeks since [DiCaprio's] split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."
GISELE BÜNDCHEN DISSES EX-BOYFRIEND LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN SHOCKING NEW INTERVIEW
The potential relationship with the Vogue cover girl, who officially split with Zayn Malik in late 2021, comes just weeks after the actor's breakup with Marrone, yet another successful young model who he dated for four years.
In the meantime, DiCaprio has been enjoying the single life out in New York City. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” an insider said of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.
The internet has been having a field day mocking the Oscar winner over his tendency to date much younger women, most of whom are under the age of 25. “Maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you," one Twitter user joked about DiCaprio's dating habits while another wrote, “The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today."