Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Neelam Gill Dine in Paris as Actor Keeps His 'Relationship Open and Fluid' With Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending time with a model — again — except it wasn't his rumored lady Gigi Hadid.
The Wolf of Wall Street star was all smiles while enjoying a meal with stunning bombshell Neelam Gill, 28, and friends in Paris on Friday night, June 23.
DiCaprio and Gill were joined by Tobey Maguire and his two children, Ruby, 16, and Otis, 14, for the late-night get together at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli in France, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The Great Gatsby costars left Hôtel Costes together before heading to the dinner reservation, where they met up with Gill and two other unnamed male friends.
It appeared to be a family affair, as DiCaprio's niece Normandie, 16, also stepped out to the fancy meal — which reportedly lasted until 12:30 a.m.
DiCaprio, 48, sported his classic Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and a black T-shirt as he sat next to Gill, who stunned in a black tank top and a beige mini skirt. The beauty queen accessorized with a studded belt and stiletto boots.
Gill styled her hair in a slick, straight look and shared laughs with the Shutter Island star throughout the dinner, according to the outlet.
The outing at the French Capital comes just weeks after Gill was seen entering the same hotel as DiCaprio and Hadid in London.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The confusing trio all stayed at the Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday, June 7, just a few hours after Hadid ate at China Tang for dinner at the same time DiCaprio was there with his father, George DiCaprio, and stepmother, Peggy Ann Farrar.
It is unclear whether the on-again, off-again flames dined together, however, they were documented arriving and leaving the hotspot establishment within moments of each other.
On her way back to the 5-star hotel, Hadid picked up Gill, though DiCaprio and his family took their time and didn't return to the luxe residence until 45 minutes later.
Gill sparked romance rumors with DiCaprio exactly one week prior, when the duo was spotted grabbing dinner with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.
However, a source immediately shut down the romance rumors, claiming Gill was actually seeing one of DiCaprio's friends, per the news outlet.
The messy love triangle doesn't seem to be a problem for any party involved, as a separate insider recently confirmed DiCaprio and Hadid are in a "friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now," as OK! previously reported.
Page Six reported DiCaprio and Gill dining with a group in Paris.