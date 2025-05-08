Leonardo DiCaprio Smirks and Covers His Face as He Sneakily Attends 2025 Met Gala With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

On Wednesday, May 7, a black-and-white photo popped up on social media showing the movie star, 50, sneaking into the NYC gala.

In the picture, the Oscar winner covered his eyes with his hand and gave a smirk to the camera while dressed in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Ceretti, 26, was also in the shot, donning a Moncler sleeveless, corseted dress that featured a pinstripe design, matching arm gloves and a few sparkling necklaces.

The two didn't show any PDA and kept some space between them.

The caption for the Instagram post confirmed the man in the snap was the Titanic lead.

"When it comes to fashion, Leonardo DiCaprio’s on-screen looks are the stuff of legend. Fitting then that for the 2025 #MetGala — the actor’s first ever! — DiCaprio didn’t hold back," the post read. "The star, joined by his supermodel girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, wore a sleek tuxedo — just the thing to complement the night’s 'Tailored For You' dress code."