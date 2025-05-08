Leonardo DiCaprio Smirks and Covers His Face as He Sneakily Attends 2025 Met Gala With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti
Though Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, hit the 2025 Met Gala red carpet solo on Monday, May 5, it turned out that the actor also attended the event but just skipped the step and repeat.
It marked the first time the Hollywood heartthrob went to the star-studded shindig.
How Leonardo DiCaprio Was Caught
On Wednesday, May 7, a black-and-white photo popped up on social media showing the movie star, 50, sneaking into the NYC gala.
In the picture, the Oscar winner covered his eyes with his hand and gave a smirk to the camera while dressed in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.
Ceretti, 26, was also in the shot, donning a Moncler sleeveless, corseted dress that featured a pinstripe design, matching arm gloves and a few sparkling necklaces.
The two didn't show any PDA and kept some space between them.
The caption for the Instagram post confirmed the man in the snap was the Titanic lead.
"When it comes to fashion, Leonardo DiCaprio’s on-screen looks are the stuff of legend. Fitting then that for the 2025 #MetGala — the actor’s first ever! — DiCaprio didn’t hold back," the post read. "The star, joined by his supermodel girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, wore a sleek tuxedo — just the thing to complement the night’s 'Tailored For You' dress code."
Inside the Couple's Romance
The model and DiCaprio first sparked dating rumors in August 2023 when they were photographed getting ice cream together in Santa Barbara, Calif. Following the date, they were seen out on several more occasions over the months, including a steamy night in Ibiza, where they were caught kissing.
The pair has been going strong ever since, and though the brunette beauty caused engagement rumors to swirl by wearing a ring on that finger more than once, sources denied the two were getting married.
Planning a Future Together
While the award-winning actor has a reputation as a ladies' man, a source previously told a publication that "no one has seen Leo this in love or this devoted to a woman, really ever."
In fact, DiCaprio "has totally integrated" the Italian star "into his family" and friends.
"His loyalty is usually to his 'boys,' but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority over his time with his guy friends," the source spilled. "He still hangs out with them, but Vittoria is usually included and if she’s not it’s because she’s off working somewhere out of town."
"They complain that he’s 'whipped' but Leo doesn’t care one bit," the source continued. "He’s absolutely head over heels for Vittoria and wants her around all the time, to the point where he’s now talking about her officially moving in with him."
Added the insider, "It’s a big shock but it does seem like Leo is finally headed towards settling down."