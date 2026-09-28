Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom Lesley Vogel Considering 'Cashing in' on Late Daughter's Life With Tell-All Book: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's mom, Lesley Vogel, is reportedly considering writing a tell-all book on her late daughter's life following her tragic passing last month. "People are stunned," a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice report on Monday, September 28. "The grief is still incredibly fresh, and already there’s talk about packaging Hayden’s life into a book. The reaction from some people is brutal: they think she’s cashing in."

Article continues below advertisement

There's 'Talk of a Tell-All' Book on Hayden Panettiere's Life, Says Source

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere died at 36 on August 16.

Vogel, 70, and Panettiere were estranged and reportedly had stopped communicating roughly a year before the Nashville star's death on August 16 at the age of 36. Speculation of a tell-all book came amid headlines that Lesley and Hayden's father, Alex "Skip" Panettiere, were already fighting over their late daughter's possessions, specifically the earrings she was wearing when she died. "First people hear about the parents fighting over Hayden’s jewelry, and now there’s talk of a tell-all," the source told the outlet. "It creates an uncomfortable impression that everything Hayden left behind suddenly has a value attached to it."

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Was Revealed

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was reportedly 'deep purple' when she was found.

Though no publishing deal has been announced, the insider emphasized that Hayden's "story would sell," adding, "But the question hanging over any deal will be brutal: Who gets to profit from her pain when Hayden is no longer here to tell the story herself?" As OK! previously reported, the Remember the Titans star's cause of death was revealed last week on September 22. According to the Greenville County Coroner's office, her death was ruled an accident caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine. The report also noted there were no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lesley Vogel Called Her Daughter a 'Fighter'

Source: MEGA Lesley Vogel praised her daughter for being 'transparent with her addictions.'

Lesley reacted to the news of her daughter's cause of death one day later, describing her as a "fighter." "She proudly owned this badge and I respected her prowess," she told NBC News on September 23. "She was transparent with her addictions and her numerous rehab attempts show her resolve to live a healthy life. We are all responsible for our choices." Lesley continued, "The loss of Hayden is palpable; grief permeates the soul and it will live with those who loved her forever. Let us not dishonor the amazing talent, intellect and beauty of this young woman who left this Earth far too soon."

Lesley Vogel Was Noticeably Missing at Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Service

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's memorial service was on September 19.