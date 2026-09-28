Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom Lesley Vogel Considering 'Cashing in' on Late Daughter's Life With Tell-All Book: Source
Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's mom, Lesley Vogel, is reportedly considering writing a tell-all book on her late daughter's life following her tragic passing last month.
"People are stunned," a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice report on Monday, September 28. "The grief is still incredibly fresh, and already there’s talk about packaging Hayden’s life into a book. The reaction from some people is brutal: they think she’s cashing in."
There's 'Talk of a Tell-All' Book on Hayden Panettiere's Life, Says Source
Vogel, 70, and Panettiere were estranged and reportedly had stopped communicating roughly a year before the Nashville star's death on August 16 at the age of 36.
Speculation of a tell-all book came amid headlines that Lesley and Hayden's father, Alex "Skip" Panettiere, were already fighting over their late daughter's possessions, specifically the earrings she was wearing when she died.
"First people hear about the parents fighting over Hayden’s jewelry, and now there’s talk of a tell-all," the source told the outlet. "It creates an uncomfortable impression that everything Hayden left behind suddenly has a value attached to it."
Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Was Revealed
Though no publishing deal has been announced, the insider emphasized that Hayden's "story would sell," adding, "But the question hanging over any deal will be brutal: Who gets to profit from her pain when Hayden is no longer here to tell the story herself?"
As OK! previously reported, the Remember the Titans star's cause of death was revealed last week on September 22.
According to the Greenville County Coroner's office, her death was ruled an accident caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine.
The report also noted there were no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.
- Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom Lesley Vogel Was Invited to Her Memorial But Couldn't Attend: Source
- Hayden Panettiere's Mom Lesley Vogel Has 'Questions' About Daughter's Sudden Death Amid Criticism, Blames 'Estrangement' on 'Toxic Individual'
- Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mother Lesley Vogel Refuses to 'Complain' After Deaths of Both Her Children: 'I Have the Strength to Get Back Up'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lesley Vogel Called Her Daughter a 'Fighter'
Lesley reacted to the news of her daughter's cause of death one day later, describing her as a "fighter."
"She proudly owned this badge and I respected her prowess," she told NBC News on September 23. "She was transparent with her addictions and her numerous rehab attempts show her resolve to live a healthy life. We are all responsible for our choices."
Lesley continued, "The loss of Hayden is palpable; grief permeates the soul and it will live with those who loved her forever. Let us not dishonor the amazing talent, intellect and beauty of this young woman who left this Earth far too soon."
Lesley Vogel Was Noticeably Missing at Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Service
Lesley was not present for her daughter's memorial service, which took place on September 19 in Malibu, Calif.
She was reportedly invited but skipped it due to a family emergency.
Hayden's dad was among the roughly 150 people who attended the service to pay their respects to the late actress, per TMZ.