Hayden Panettiere's Parents Fighting Over Her Jewelry After Death: Report

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Hayden Panettiere's parents are reportedly disagreeing over who should receive the jewelry the actress was wearing when she died. According to a coroner's report obtained by TMZ, Alan "Skip" Panettiere and Lesley Vogel both wanted possession of several stud earrings removed from their daughter's body following her August 16 death. Authorities reportedly declined to release the items until the former couple could reach an agreement.

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Hayden Panettiere's Parents Both Wanted Her Earrings

Source: MEGA The dispute reportedly centered on several stud earrings Hayden was wearing when she died.

The dispute centered on several stud-type earrings removed from Hayden during the examination of her body. The jewelry was placed inside a sealed purple plastic bag before being turned over to a senior deputy, according to the report. After contacting both of Hayden's parents, authorities reportedly learned that Skip and Lesley each wanted the earrings.

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Authorities Wouldn't Release Hayden Panettiere's Jewelry

Source: MEGA Authorities reportedly held onto the jewelry rather than choosing whether Hayden's mother or father should receive the items.

Rather than decide which parent should receive their daughter's belongings, authorities told the pair they would need to settle the matter themselves. "Both parties were informed that until they could reach an agreement regarding the decedent's personal effects that they would not be released," the report stated. It's unclear whether Skip and Lesley have since reached an agreement.

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Hayden Panettiere's Parents Divorced in 2016

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Source: MEGA Lesley Vogel and Alan Panettiere separated in 2008, ending a marriage that had lasted for more than two decades.

The disagreement comes years after Lesley and Skip ended their marriage. The former couple separated in 2008 before Lesley filed for divorce in 2012. The divorce was finalized in 2016. Hayden previously discussed being caught in the middle of her parents' difficult split, while her relationship with her mother later became strained.

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Lesley Vogel Missed Hayden Panettiere's Memorial

Source: MEGA Alan Panettiere recently attended Hayden's Malibu celebration of life, while Lesley Vogel reportedly missed the gathering.

Skip attended his daughter's September 19 celebration of life in Malibu, Calif., while Lesley was noticeably absent. Despite earlier reports suggesting Hayden's estranged mother wasn't invited, sources close to Lesley have since said she received an invitation but was unable to attend because of a family emergency. Friends, relatives and several of Hayden's former costars gathered to remember the late Nashville star.

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Hayden Panettiere Died at Age 36

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere died at age 36, three years after her family also experienced the sudden death of her younger brother.