Hayden Panettiere's Parents Fighting Over Her Jewelry After Death: Report
Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's parents are reportedly disagreeing over who should receive the jewelry the actress was wearing when she died.
According to a coroner's report obtained by TMZ, Alan "Skip" Panettiere and Lesley Vogel both wanted possession of several stud earrings removed from their daughter's body following her August 16 death. Authorities reportedly declined to release the items until the former couple could reach an agreement.
Hayden Panettiere's Parents Both Wanted Her Earrings
The dispute centered on several stud-type earrings removed from Hayden during the examination of her body.
The jewelry was placed inside a sealed purple plastic bag before being turned over to a senior deputy, according to the report.
After contacting both of Hayden's parents, authorities reportedly learned that Skip and Lesley each wanted the earrings.
Authorities Wouldn't Release Hayden Panettiere's Jewelry
Rather than decide which parent should receive their daughter's belongings, authorities told the pair they would need to settle the matter themselves.
"Both parties were informed that until they could reach an agreement regarding the decedent's personal effects that they would not be released," the report stated.
It's unclear whether Skip and Lesley have since reached an agreement.
Hayden Panettiere's Parents Divorced in 2016
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The disagreement comes years after Lesley and Skip ended their marriage.
The former couple separated in 2008 before Lesley filed for divorce in 2012. The divorce was finalized in 2016.
Hayden previously discussed being caught in the middle of her parents' difficult split, while her relationship with her mother later became strained.
Lesley Vogel Missed Hayden Panettiere's Memorial
Skip attended his daughter's September 19 celebration of life in Malibu, Calif., while Lesley was noticeably absent.
Despite earlier reports suggesting Hayden's estranged mother wasn't invited, sources close to Lesley have since said she received an invitation but was unable to attend because of a family emergency.
Friends, relatives and several of Hayden's former costars gathered to remember the late Nashville star.
Hayden Panettiere Died at Age 36
Hayden died on August 16 in Greenville, S.C., at age 36.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office determined she died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine, and her death was ruled accidental. The coroner's report also stated that pressed pills containing fentanyl were discovered near her body.
The actress' death came three years after her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, died unexpectedly at age 28 from an enlarged heart.