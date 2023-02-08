VP Kamala Harris Dodged Taking Any Interviews For Nearly 1 Year After Disastrous Sit-Down With Lester Holt: Report

In September 2022, Harris said the border was "secure," even though a slew of migrants were getting arrested.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” Harris said at the time.

“We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” she added. “But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.”