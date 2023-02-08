VP Kamala Harris Dodged Taking Any Interviews For Nearly 1 Year After Disastrous Sit-Down With Lester Holt: Report
Caught! Vice President Kamala Harris apparently dodged taking any interviews for nearly one year after her sit-down with Lester Holt went horribly wrong.
During the sit-down, which aired on June 2021, Harris, 58, was flustered when asking about the border crisis.
“We’ve been to the border,” she replied when asked why she hadn't make the trek while in office. “So this whole thing about the border — we’ve been to the border.”
“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt responded.
“And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris shot back. “And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”
According to the The New York Times, the politician's remarks were not well received, resulting in her going “into a bunker for about a year, avoiding many interviews out of what aides said was a fear of making mistakes and disappointing” President Joe Biden.
In September 2022, Harris said the border was "secure," even though a slew of migrants were getting arrested.
“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” Harris said at the time.
“We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” she added. “But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.”
This is hardly the first time Harris has jumbled her words.
"We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks, because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community," Harris, who was at Claflin University in South Carolina with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, said via a video clip in 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People then slammed Harris for not making sense. "Kamala Harris, the greatest orator since Winston Churchill, on community banks. Enjoy," one person wrote, while another simply said, Profound."
A third person added, "You would think by now she’d have a copy editor to say, 'Maybe we shouldn’t repeat the same word five times in the same sentence.'"