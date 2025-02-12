Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against NBC Over Kim Porter Murder Theories in Documentary

His legal team filed the bombshell documents with a New York court on Wednesday, February 11.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is suing NBC for defamation to the tune of at least $100 million after the network released a documentary on his legal woes that allegedly suggested he may have been involved with ex Kim Porter 's death.

The lawsuit claims that Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy "maliciously accuses" him of "murdering the love of his life and mother to his children" despite there being no "evidence of foul play," per documents obtained by news outlets.

However, the documentary did specify that the Los Angeles Police Department determined there had been "no criminal involvement in Kim Porter's death."

Combs is seeking $100 million in damages.

More to come...