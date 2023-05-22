OK Magazine
Single Shakira Shows Off Toned Legs in Miami as Ex Gerard Piqué Posts Rare Photo With New GF

shakira gerard pp
Source: mega;@gerardpique/instagram
By:

May 22 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Shakira is not paying any attention to her ex moving on so publicly.

The "Hips Don't Lie" vocalist showed off her toned physique as she stepped out in Miami on Saturday, May 20, for a boat ride with her son Sasha and a group of friends.

shakira mega
Source: mega

The Latin sensation rocked a short multi-colored sundress which highlighted her muscular legs, along with a pair of dark sunglasses while letting her hair flow in the breeze.

The same weekend, her former partner Gerard Piqué — whom she shares the 8-year-old and a second son, Milan, 10, with — went public on Instagram once again with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

shairika gerard ig
Source: @gerardpique/instagram

"🧡," the 36-year-old wrote alongside the loved-up snap of him pressing his face against the 24-year-old's. (The two have been to linked since August 2022.)

This is not the first time the pair has showed off their PDA on social media. The two made things official by posting a photo together back in January, seven months after Gerard split from Shakira after 11 years together.

shakira mega
Source: mega
Shakira

Despite her ex-boyfriend jumping into another relationship quickly, the singer has not had a lack of romantic attention. As OK! reported, Shakira and Tom Cruise were spotted mingling at Formula 1's Grand Prix in Miami earlier this month.

"It was obvious. They couldn’t keep their hands of each other," the insider explained of the superstar's chemistry at the star-studded event. "Tom took off his sunglasses and was leaning in. They were really engaged in the conversation — and each other."

Source: OK!
"Shakira and Tom were both surprised about how well they got along," a source admitted, noting that the Top Gun actor "even said a few words in Spanish, which really charmed her. Their chemistry was easy. It was a natural fit. Now Tom needs to make the next move."

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Shakira in Miami.

