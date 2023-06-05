Single Shakira Caught Grabbing Drinks With Lewis Hamilton After Shutting Down Potential Tom Cruise Romance
Shakira seems to be enjoying Lewis Hamilton's company, as the two were spotted spending more time together in Spain.
Shakira, 46, and the British race car driver, 38, were seen getting cozy while out for drinks with a group of friends on Sunday night, June 4. As seen in a photo shared by musician Mustafa, Lewis had his arm wrapped around the songstress' waist while posing together at the restaurant.
The possible new flames were joined by Kardashian family friend Fai Khadra, as well as Mustafa and two other pals.
Shakira looked absolutely stunning in a sexy dress showing off her cleavage while wearing her hair down.
Hours before the group's night out on the town, Shakira was seen in the stands cheering Hamilton on in his racing competition. Though the fan-favorite Mercedes Formula One driver ultimately finished in second — having lost to Red Bull's Max Verstappen — he was still in the mood to celebrate with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer.
This wasn't the first time recently single Shakira and Hamilton have been spotted together. As OK! reported, Shakira joined Hamilton last month on a boat with friends after watching him race at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7.
And while Shakira — who is single after ending her 11-year relationship with Gerard Piqué last June following cheating allegations— may have had her sight set on Hamilton during his Miami race, she caught the eye of another star: Tom Cruise.
The two met at the F1 race and were seen being escorted off the track together and into the VIP area, where they continued to engage in conversation. Though they seemed to have gotten along — with Cruise set on making her his new woman — an insider spilled that Shakira has zero interest in pursuing a relationship with the movie star.
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," spilled the source after Cruise reportedly sent Shakira flowers following their brief interaction.
Cruise hasn't been taking the rejection well, with it likely being made worse following Shakira's recent outing with Hamilton after the Mission Impossible actor was already left with a bad taste in his mouth over their boat ride together.
“It was a huge dent to Tom’s ego,” the insider spilled. “It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy.”
Shakira shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with Piqué.
