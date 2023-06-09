Shakira and Lewis Hamilton In 'Early Stages' of Dating, Spills Source: 'It's Fun and Flirty'
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton may be Hollywood's hottest new couple.
One month after the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress was seen watching Hamilton race at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, an insider spilled to a news outlet that the good-looking duo is in the "early stages" of a budding romance.
"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," said a source who knows them both. "It's fun and flirty."
The news comes after Shakira was seen in the stands over the weekend cheering Hamilton on in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, where the handsome Mercedes Formula One driver came in second to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Later that evening, the reported new couple grabbed drinks with some pals, with musician Mustafa sharing a photo of the crew's night out — where Hamilton, 38, was seen with his arm wrapped around Shakira's waist.
The 46-year-old's rumored new romance comes one year after she and Gerard Piqué, 36, called it quits on their 11-year relationship following cheating rumors.
Shakira was also seen spending time with Hamilton last month after watching him race at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7. The duo was joined by some friends on a boat in her new home state after moving from Barcelona with the two kids she shares with Piqué, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, following their split.
Shakira's sprouting romance with Hamilton comes after Tom Cruise apparently tried his hand at winning over the Latin sensation. Though Cruise thought the two hit it off after both attending the Miami Grand Prix, insiders confirmed that Shakira has zero interest in the movie star.
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," said a source after the Top Gun star reportedly sent Shakira flowers following their brief interaction.
Adding salt to the wound for Cruise was the headlines about Shakira and Hamilton, with the insider dishing: “It was a huge dent to Tom’s ego. It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy.”
People spoke to the source about Shakira and Hamilton's relationship status.