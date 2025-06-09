Lexi Wood Confirms She's Leaving 'Summer House': What's Next for the Reality Star?

Lexi Wood confirmed she would not return for Season 10 of 'Summer House' following a dramatic season.

After the drama-filled reunion, she announced her decision regarding Season 10 of the Bravo hit.

Lexi Wood said she is leaving the show with 'no regrets.'

On June 6, Wood took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she will not return for the upcoming season.

"Well … that wasn't the summer I signed up for but it definitely taught me a lot," she posted in a striking black and white layout. "I stood up for women and for what's right, even when it wasn't easy and I'd do that again in a heartbeat. I'm leaving Summer House with no regrets (well … maybe one.)"

She added, "I'm proud of the way I handled myself, proud of what I walked away from and even prouder of what I'm walking toward. Big things are coming! Stay tuned!"