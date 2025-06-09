or
Lexi Wood Confirms She's Leaving 'Summer House': What's Next for the Reality Star?

Photo of Lexi Wood
Source: @lexiwood/Instagram

Lexi Wood confirmed she would not return for Season 10 of 'Summer House' following a dramatic season.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

Lexi Wood made a memorable splash on Summer House, taking center stage during Season 9 with her complicated romance with costar Jesse Solomon.

After the drama-filled reunion, she announced her decision regarding Season 10 of the Bravo hit.

Composite Photo of Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon
Source: Bravo; @lexiwood/Instagram

Lexi Wood said she is leaving the show with 'no regrets.'

Lexi Wood Says Goodbye to 'Summer House'

On June 6, Wood took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she will not return for the upcoming season.

"Well … that wasn't the summer I signed up for but it definitely taught me a lot," she posted in a striking black and white layout. "I stood up for women and for what's right, even when it wasn't easy and I'd do that again in a heartbeat. I'm leaving Summer House with no regrets (well … maybe one.)"

She added, "I'm proud of the way I handled myself, proud of what I walked away from and even prouder of what I'm walking toward. Big things are coming! Stay tuned!"

Composite Photo of Lexi Wood, Ciara Miller and Jesse Solomon
Source: Bravo

Jesse Solomon and Lexi Miller had undeniable chemistry.

'Summer House' Season 9 Drama Recap

Wood and Solomon were among the most talked-about couples last season. Their undeniable chemistry quickly ran into trouble over trust issues. Solomon's flirtation with costar Ciara Miller and an infamous incident involving another woman's toe raised eyebrows throughout the season.

Solomon accused Wood of rushing their relationship and demanded that she ask him to unfollow other women on Instagram. Despite attempts to bridge their differences, the couple ultimately ended things in Episode 14.

Summer House

Photo of Lexi Wood
Source: Bravo

Speaking about the split, Lexi Wood accused Jesse Solomon of being dishonest.

"I think he lied so [much] to so many people, all over the place, on and off camera," Wood said about their breakup during a conversation with Bravo's The Daily Dish in April. "He created just such a mess and such a huge confusion for everyone, I think, and he completely manipulated relationships to form against each other which I think is awful."

Wood reflected on watching their relationship unfold on-screen, sharing, "I think it's funny because a lot of people don't have the opportunity to see what the person that you're dating is doing behind your back or saying behind your back. Seeing everything [that] has been said behind my back by the person I trusted the most, I think that's been the most hurtful."

What's Next for 'Summer House'?

While Bravo hasn't officially announced a renewal for Summer House's tenth season, several cast members have mentioned that casting is underway. Notably, longtime star Paige DeSorbo will not return.

"I have a little life update for you: I've made the decision not to return to Summer House," DeSorbo shared via her Instagram Stories on June 5. "Being a part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable."

Photo of Paige DeSorbo
Source: Bravo

Paige DeSorbo is leaving 'Summer House.'

She continued, "You've seen me grow up over these last seven summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close."

