Liam Payne Allegedly Sent Ex Maya Henry 'Unsolicited and Disturbing' Lewd Photos of Himself Before His Shocking Death, Bombshell Docs Claim

maya henry lewd images liam payne
Source: @maya_henry/Instagram; @liampayne/Instagram

Liam Payne allegedly sent his ex Maya Henry 'disturbing' photos of himself before his shocking death, new documents claim.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Liam Payne allegedly sent ex Maya Henry and her family lewd photos of himself prior to his shocking death on October 16.

In a cease and desist letter sent to Payne, his attorney and agents on October 9, just one week before he fell off his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Henry's lawyers claimed the singer had “repeatedly sent unsolicited and disturbing images and videos in the past to Maya Henry, and Maya’s family members.”

Some of the images included “pictures of his genitals and various videos of Mr. Payne performing disturbing sexual acts on himself.”

The documents, obtained by Page Six, claimed Payne was "actively communicating" with third parties to distribute “intimate visual material” of his ex-girlfriend in an "intimate fashion."

maya henry lewd images liam payne
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Liam Payne died on October 16.

According to the letter, Henry received a direct message on October 6 from a woman claiming to know the boy band member, who was 31 when he passed away. The DM, which was reviewed by the news outlet, claimed she reached out to Henry to let her know that Payne allegedly "started blowing up my phone very recently on an iCloud email, and when I asked who it was, he started asking me if I wanted nudes of you/his current gf."

The woman claimed she told Payne she didn't want to receive the photos, and she wanted to tell give Henry a "heads up" about the sticky situation.

maya henry lewd images liam payne
Source: @maya_henry/Instagram

Maya Henry split from Liam Payne in 2022.

The woman also claimed she received a message from Kate Cassidy, Payne's latest girlfriend, who allegedly reached out to the unnamed woman asking her why her number was blocked from Payne's phone.

“I stopped answering him for a while and he messaged me on an iCloud account, a few different phone numbers as well as a Snapchat [account],” the person alleged.

“Send me f------- and sucking vids. Did I ever send you ones of Maya? ?? or any of my exes?” Payne allegedly told the mystery woman.

maya henry lewd images liam payne
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Kate Cassidy was Liam Payne's last girlfriend before his death.

Henry's attorneys threatened to take "criminal action" against the songwriter should he “defame, threaten, harass or intimidate” their client or her family.

Payne was notified he had 10 days to respond to the receipt of letter, but it's unclear if he ever did since he died before the deadline.

As OK! previously reported, Henry, who dated Payne from 2018 to 2022, shared some details about their breakup.

maya henry lewd images liam payne
Source: @maya_henry/Instagram

Liam Payne allegedly sent lewd photos to Maya Henry before his death, according to new documents.

“I always felt it was a manipulation tactic… I always felt like it was so I’d continue to feel bad for him,” Henry said on the podcast "The Internet Is Dead." “He would always message me ever since we broke up, like ‘Oh, I’m not well.’ He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m gonna die. I’m not doing well.’”

She continued, “There was one time I was trying to get him help and he was not taking it. He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me.’ Because I wouldn’t respond. And it’s just always the same cycle.”

Payne's death is still under investigation in Argentina, but prosecutors ruled out that the star, who was found with drugs in his system at the time of his death, died by suicide.

