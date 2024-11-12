Liam Payne Allegedly Sent Ex Maya Henry 'Unsolicited and Disturbing' Lewd Photos of Himself Before His Shocking Death, Bombshell Docs Claim

Liam Payne allegedly sent ex Maya Henry and her family lewd photos of himself prior to his shocking death on October 16.

In a cease and desist letter sent to Payne, his attorney and agents on October 9, just one week before he fell off his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Henry's lawyers claimed the singer had “repeatedly sent unsolicited and disturbing images and videos in the past to Maya Henry, and Maya’s family members.”