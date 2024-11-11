Liam Payne Used 'Secret Instagram' Account to Meet Up With Argentinian Waiter and Do Drugs With Him Days Before Death, Suspect Claims
More information regarding the days leading up to Liam Payne's devastating death at age 31 has been unveiled.
An Argentinian waiter arrested in connection to the pop star's passing last month has spoken publicly for the first time about his experiences allegedly doing drugs with Payne after initially serving him at a Buenos Aires restaurant.
The man, named Braian Nahuel Paiz, claimed during a conversation with a local news outlet that he and the late One Direction bandmate stayed in touch through the A-lister's secret Instagram account.
Paiz — who shared an unseen photo of the pair — said he first met Payne when the "Teardrops" singer came with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, to dine at the restaurant he worked at.
The suspect insisted he never supplied the famed English artist with drugs, but admitted to taking them with him.
"Liam’s first contact with me was at my place of work. We swapped details and saw each other later that night. It was all normal. He came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had gotten lost," Paiz recalled. "We got together there and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out. I’ve heard people saying he was taking drugs, but the truth is that when he got to the restaurant where I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn’t actually eat anything."
"There was a moment when he approached me and asked me for my contact details. I gave him an Instagram and afterwards he sent me messages because he wanted to take drugs although he had already consumed narcotics," the waiter explained. "It was October 2. While I was in his room we had some whisky shots."
Paiz, who claimed the duo also did cocaine and marijuana together, continued to confess of his alleged time with Payne: "Our second hotel meeting was on the night of Sunday, October 13. We spent the night together, we consumed drugs because the truth is that something intimate happened."
"He wasn’t aggressive at all, he behaved really well with me, he was really sweet. He asked me if I was okay," he alleged, claiming he has text messages to prove it. "When I left he wanted to give me some clothes so that I had a memory of being with him but I left it behind the TV because I didn’t want to take it. It was some grey jogging bottoms and a T-shirt."
Later on, Paiz said he "told Liam a best friend of mine wanted to meet him because he was a fan."
"He said 'yes' and after I went he appeared outside the place where I lived and managed to get halfway into the building and wanted us to go back to his hotel but I told him I couldn’t because I had to go to work," the server stated. "I was due to start at 11.30 a.m. but I had to arrive beforehand. That was the last time I saw him. He got into his taxi and left."
Paiz — whose home had been searched by police — was one of three people arrested in connection to Payne's horrific death. The individuals were hit with charges of the abandonment of a person followed by death, in addition to the supply and facilitation of narcotics.
Local news outlet Telefe Noticias spoke to Paiz about his alleged experiences with Payne in the days leading up to the singer's death.