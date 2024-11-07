Liam Payne Investigation Explodes: 3 People Arrested in Connection to the Former One Direction Singer's Tragic Death

The former One Direction singer's toxicology reports showed a deadly mix of drugs known as "pink cocaine" were present in Payne's bloodstream at his time of death, along with benzodiazepine, cocaine and crack.

Former DEA agent Bill Bodner said, "The first piece that we almost always see in pink, or pink cocaine, is ketamine — a dissociative drug, something that makes people feel like they're detached from reality. The second component is psychedelics."

The name "pink cocaine" stems from its bright pink hue — derived from food coloring — which sometimes includes strawberry flavoring that can be inhaled or taken in pill form.

The drug is commonly referred to on the street as "tusi" or "tuci" and functions as both a stimulant and a depressant.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office also confirmed that officials discovered "substances inside the room that at first glance — and pending confirmation from the experts — would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages," according to an October 17 press release.