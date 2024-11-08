or
BREAKING NEWS
Liam Payne
NEWS

Liam Payne's Pal Insists He Did Not 'Abandon' the Singer as Police Arrest 3 People in Connection to His Death

Photo of Liam Payne.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne died at age 31 after falling off of his hotel balcony in Argentina.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

After three people were arrested in Argentina for their alleged connection to Liam Payne’s death, one of the One Direction member’s pals has come forward with information regarding the tragic day.

Though the friend — who was charged with abandonment of a person followed by death and supply and facilitation of narcotics — has not been identified, Rogelio “Roger” Nores is believed to be the individual in question.

liam payne pal insists abandon police arrest people connection death
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's pal said there were 'over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him' 40 minutes before his passing.

Nores denied being involved, however, he noted, “I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.”

"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left,” he claimed. "I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I’ve given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17th as a witness.”

Nores insisted, "I haven’t spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since. I wasn’t Liam’s manager he was just my very dear friend and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23rd.”

He concluded, "I’m really heartbroken with this tragedy, and I’ve [been] missing my friend every day."

liam payne pal insists abandon police arrest people connection death
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's pal said he 'could have never imagined something like this would happen' when he left the singer on the day of his death.

In addition to one of Payne’s close confidantes being arrested, two hotel workers were also among the three individuals who were formally investigated.

"Police detained two hotel workers accused of supplying the drugs," David Muir shared on ABC World News Tonight, citing authorities "raided the home of a friend, also detained.”

Liam Payne
Liam Payne

The arrests took place on Wednesday, November 6, in Buenos Aires, where the hotel Payne died at is located.

In addition to raiding the three suspects' homes, the authorities searched the resort, Payne’s hotel room and the room of a woman he was with before his passing.

liam payne pal insists abandon police arrest people connection death
Source: MEGA

Three people were arrested in Argentina for their alleged connection to Liam Payne's death.

The office of prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea confirmed the trio had been charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics.”

"Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, one of the accused "accompanied the artist on a daily basis" while he was visiting the South American country.

While the arrests were occurring, Payne’s remains were being taken to the airport to be transported to a British cemetery ahead of the “What Makes You Beautiful” vocalist’s funeral.

liam payne pal insists abandon police arrest people connection death
Source: MEGA

Two hotel employees and one unidentified pal of Liam Payne were arrested in connection to his death.

Payne’s body was previously being held by authorities since his October 16 death to complete toxicological and other laboratory tests.

The Sun reported on Nores' remarks.

