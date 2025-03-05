Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Having 'Hard' Time 'Accepting' One Direction Singer's Tragic Death
Liam Payne's girlfriend is having a hard time accepting the love of her life is no longer here.
In her first television interview since the late One Direction singer's tragic death, Kate Cassidy opened up on the Wednesday, March 5, episode of the U.K. morning show Lorraine about how she's doing in the months since Payne's passing.
"I find myself talking about him so much in the present tense. I don’t even feel the need to correct myself," she emotionally shared. "That’s part of my healing journey. I’m still working on accepting the fact that he’s not here anymore. It’s hard for me to refer to him in the past tense. It almost stings that little bit more because it’s more official. It’s very hard to accept."
That being said, Cassidy noted she's "trying to do [her] best" amid an unfathomably difficult time.
"I have my better days, I have my harder days, but I am surrounded by such a great support system that I cannot thank enough," the social media influencer, 25, shared, admitting her and Payne's dog, Nala, has "helped me so much with my healing journey."
Cassidy continued: "I just couldn’t thank everybody enough, all of my friends, my family, for being supportive and helping me be productive."
In an effort to not be "stuck in [her] bedroom all day," the blonde beauty has been doing yoga and "going for a long walk" when she feels able.
"It is really hard. I’ve never lost anyone before close to me so this is my first time going through this grief and healing journey," Cassidy, who started dating Payne in 2022, confessed. "He has impacted so many people in this world and I know I’m not alone in this, so many other people are grieving. It shows how much of an impact he had throughout his life."
"He would light up any room he walked into and he had this sense of humor where he could make anything better. His presence was just comforting and warming, and that is something I will never forget about him, ever," she expressed of Payne — who died on October 16, 2024, after fatally falling from the balcony of his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
While Cassidy has attempted to keep out of the media to an extent in the months since Payne passed at age 31, she agreed to participate in an interview on Lorraine as part of the show's new mental health initiative, March4March, since her late boyfriend was "so open about his" own internal struggles.
"Anybody should not be afraid to speak out. … I know he would want me to be able to help anybody because he can no longer help people," she explained of her reasoning when it came to accepting the interview.
Cassidy was with Payne up until two days before he horrifically fell to his death at CasaSur Hotel. She previously said leaving her boyfriend had to do with a need to take care of their dog at home in Florida, noting it was additionally common for the lovers to travel solo due to their careers and lifestyles.