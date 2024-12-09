Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Singer in New TikTok: Watch
Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s girlfriend, is sharing her grief with the world weeks after his funeral on November 20.
The social media influencer shared a heartfelt TikTok reel reflecting on their cherished moments together — almost two months after he tragically fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.
“I love you,” Cassidy captioned the montage, set to the haunting melody of “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star.
The video included intimate clips of Payne’s playful side — from dragging Cassidy’s feet across the floor to teasing her.
Other snippets captured special memories such as their Disneyland trip, cozy “Lego nights” and a sledding session in the snow.
In one tender moment, Cassidy praised Payne’s looks, gently touching his face and saying, “You’re so stunning. You look beautiful.”
As OK! previously reported, Payne was known for showering Cassidy with extravagant gifts during their time together.
According to a source, the singer spent an estimated $35,000 a month on her.
“Liam was giving Kate $10K a month for living expenses,” the insider claimed. “He also allowed her to use his credit card for clothing and other expenses, which regularly totaled around $25K a month.”
The clip follows the release of CCTV footage in November, which showed Payne's final moments at a Buenos Aires hotel.
The videos captured three men in suits supporting the "What Makes You Beautiful" singer in the resort lobby, as he appeared so intoxicated that he couldn’t stand on his own.
“We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk, and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger,” the hotel manager said in a call to the police at the time. "He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life."
Just days before Payne’s balcony incident, a source close to Cassidy revealed she was wrestling with the decision to return home to Miami without him.
“She can’t leave, or else who knows what will happen? And if she leaves, what will he do?” the insider shared to the New York Post, hinting that their relationship wasn’t as picture-perfect as it looked online.
“But she has other responsibilities, other things that she’s supposed to be doing. So she finally had to make a decision,” they added.
Two days before Payne’s death, the 25-year-old made the difficult call to finally take off, as she reportedly found their trip unbearable.
“They’re in Argentina and it’s like a hostage situation,” the pal claimed, explaining the pair initially traveled to the country to catch Niall Horan's concert.
“So she tells him she wants to leave, this is after a week. He begs her to stay,” the confidante explained. “She keeps extending her trip, a day, two days. And he just wants her to stay, stay, stay.”
In November, officials in Argentina announced that three people had been arrested and charged in connection with Payne's death.
